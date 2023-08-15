Image 1 of 2 Maps and profiles of stage 3 of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO) Maps and profiles of stage 3 of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 3: Súria to Arinsal. Andorra

Date: August 28

Distance: 158.5km

Stage type: Mountain

Just three days into the race, the Vuelta a España already hits the high mountains. Given Barcelona's proximity to the Pyrenees, it's no surprise.

Two tough first-category climbs headline the 158.5km of stage 3, both packed into the final 40km of the day – the Coll d'Ordino (17.3km at 7.7%) and the final climb to Arinsal (8.3km at 7.7%).

The Arinsal is a newcomer to the Vuelta, while the Ordino has featured multiple times before in the early- or mid-section of stages, most recently in 2018 and 2019.

If things don't kick off in Barcelona on stage 2, then the visit to Andorra should mark the first GC skirmish of the race.

At this early point, it's unlikely to make a decisive difference in the destination of the red jersey, though watch out for the likes of Jumbo-Visma pair Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, as well as Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), and Enric Mas (Movistar) to make their mark.