Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 8 preview
September 2: Dénia to Xorret del Catí, 165km
Stage 8: Dénia to Xorret del Catí
Date: September 2
Distance: 165km
Stage type: Mountain
Stage 8 of the 2023 Vuelta a España has five categorised climbs, but the jagged profile and low elevation conceal a series of ascents that could prove explosive for the overall standings.
Starting in the coastal start in Dénia before setting off into the low mountains, this will be a punchy and beautiful 165km of racing.
The final ascent of the Xorret del Catí is the centrepiece of the day, which delivers 4km at a devastating 11.5%, with a steepest gradient of 22%.
The summit comes before a 2km descent and then a final flat kilometre into the finish, giving every chance of a sprint game of cat and mouse for the time bonuses should the major race favourites finish together.
Of the four categorised climbs before the Xorret del Catí, none have an average gradient over 6%, and the longest is 10.9km in length. However, the undulating route will give ample opportunity for a breakaway while also wearing down the major contenders.
Peter Stuart
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
