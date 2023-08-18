Image 1 of 2 Vuelta a España 2023 stage 20 profile (Image credit: Vuelta a España 2023) Vuelta a España 2023 stage 20 map (Image credit: Vuelta a España)

Stage 20: Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama

Date: September 16

Distance: 208km

Stage type: Hilly

It is the longest stage of the Vuelta a España, just one day before the grand finale. While stage 20 does not have any climbs to compare with the mountainous stages of earlier in the week, the route from an inland start at Manzanares El Real to the coast is far from flat.

The day includes over 4,000 metres of vertical ascent over 10 climbs that are rated third category. On top of that, it is winding terrain, so riders will have to stay on their toes throughout the day.



The final climb, the Alto San Lorenzo de El Escorial, peaks 12.2km from the finish line and then descends into a relatively-flat final across 5km.