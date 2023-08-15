Image 1 of 2 Vuelta a España stage 6 profile (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO) Vuelta a España stage 6 map (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 6: La Vall d'Uixó to Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre

Date: August 31

Distance: 183.1km

Stage type: Mountain

Stage 6 at the Vuelta a España marks the second mountain finish in the opening week of racing, this time at the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre.

The overall classification contenders will already be familiar with one another's strengths on the ascent after already contesting a summit finish on stage 3 to Arinsal in Andorra.

Stage 6 will offer them another chance to test their legs in the mountains as the race begins at La Vall d'Uixó with the first two categorised ascents at Puerto de Arenillas (5.5km at 4.7%) and Alto Fuente de Rubielos (6.2km at6%).

The peloton then travels along a predominantly low-grade uphill toward the final ascent of the day, cresting climbs at Manzanera then Torrijas, which is 13km at 2.7%, and hitting the base of the 11km climb to the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre.

The haul to the finish line is demanding, with an average grade of nearly 8% and is surely going to create the first big separations among the overall contenders.

The ascent was first used back in the 2019 edition of the Vuelta a España and won by Ángel Madrazo of Burgos-BH.