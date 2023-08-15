Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 6 preview
August 31: La Vall d'Uixó to Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre, 183.1km
Stage 6: La Vall d'Uixó to Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre
Date: August 31
Distance: 183.1km
Stage type: Mountain
Stage 6 at the Vuelta a España marks the second mountain finish in the opening week of racing, this time at the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre.
The overall classification contenders will already be familiar with one another's strengths on the ascent after already contesting a summit finish on stage 3 to Arinsal in Andorra.
Stage 6 will offer them another chance to test their legs in the mountains as the race begins at La Vall d'Uixó with the first two categorised ascents at Puerto de Arenillas (5.5km at 4.7%) and Alto Fuente de Rubielos (6.2km at6%).
The peloton then travels along a predominantly low-grade uphill toward the final ascent of the day, cresting climbs at Manzanera then Torrijas, which is 13km at 2.7%, and hitting the base of the 11km climb to the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre.
The haul to the finish line is demanding, with an average grade of nearly 8% and is surely going to create the first big separations among the overall contenders.
The ascent was first used back in the 2019 edition of the Vuelta a España and won by Ángel Madrazo of Burgos-BH.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.