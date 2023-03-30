2023 Tour de France route
From the Basque Country to Paris and all the stages in between
Organisers unveiled the full 2023 Tour de France route on October 27, 2022.
The 110th edition of cycling’s biggest race includes just a single 22km hilly time trial in the Alps and mountain stages in all five of France’s mountain ranges on the road between the Grand Départ in the Basque Country and the finish in Paris.
The very limited amount of time trialling and preponderance of mountains no doubt suits French riders Thibaut Pinot, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet. As a result, Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglič and Geraint Thomas are more likely to target the Giro d’Italia, which has three times the amount of time trialling and fewer mountains.
Official information from race organiser ASO claimed the 3,404km route includes eight flat stages for the sprinters, four hilly stages suited to breakaways and eight mountain stages. Four of these include summit finishes: in the Pyrenees at Cauterets-Cambasque, on the legendary Puy de Dôme volcano in the Massif Central, on the Grand Colombier in the Jura and at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc in the Alps.
The other mountain stages are also extremely difficult, even if some are short and extra intense.
Stage 14 to Morzine includes the mighty Col de Joux Plane and its testing descent to the finish. Stage 15 ends with the 11% ‘wall’ of Côte des Amerands and then the 7km 7.7% climb up to Saint-Gervais in view of Mont-Blanc.
Stage 17 to Courchevel climbs the 2,304m-high Col de la Loze and then descends to finish on the altiport runway. Stage 20 is a final brutal multi-mountain stage in the Vosges between Belfort and Le Markstein ski resort.
The only time trial is on stage 16 in the Arve valley near Sallanches after the second rest day, but the 22km route between Passy and Combloux will test riders' bike handling skills and climbing as much as their time trialling. The stage includes the Côte de Domancy, where Bernard Hinault forged his 1980 Worlds victory, and which also featured as part of the final week time trial in the 2016 Tour.
2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was arguably the best climber of the last two editions of the Tour and he appears to have plenty of opportunities to go on the attack on the steep ascents in 2023.
Two-time winner Tadej Pogačar will no doubt relish the route on offer for next July’s challenge against Vingegaard, Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers and anyone else.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Date
|Start
|Finish
|Distance
|Type
|Stage 1
|Jul 1, 2023
|Bilbao
|Bilbao
|182 km
|Hilly
|Stage 2
|Jul 2, 2023
|Vitoria-Gasteiz
|Saint-Sébastien
|209 km
|Hilly
|Stage 3
|Jul 3, 2023
|Amorebieta-Etxano
|Bayonne
|185 km
|Flat
|Stage 4
|Jul 4, 2023
|Dax
|Nogaro
|182 km
|Flat
|Stage 5
|Jul 5, 2023
|Pau
|Laruns
|165 km
|Mountain
|Stage 6
|Jul 6, 2023
|Tarbes
|Cauterets-Cambasque
|145 km
|Mountain
|Stage 7
|Jul 7, 2023
|Mont-de-Marsan
|Bordeaux
|170 km
|Flat
|Stage 8
|Jul 8, 2023
|Libourne
|Limoges
|201 km
|Hilly
|Stage 9
|Jul 9, 2023
|Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat
|Puy de Dôme
|184 km
|Mountain
|Rest 1
|Jul 10, 2023
|Clermont-Ferrand
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|Rest Day
|Stage 10
|Jul 11, 2023
|Vulcania
|Issoire
|167 km
|Hilly
|Stage 11
|Jul 12, 2023
|Clermont-Ferrand
|Moulins
|180 km
|Flat
|Stage 12
|Jul 13, 2023
|Roanne
|Belleville-en-Beaujolais
|169 km
|Hilly
|Stage 13
|Jul 14, 2023
|Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne
|Grand Colombier
|138 km
|Mountain
|Stage 14
|Jul 15, 2023
|Annemasse
|Morzine Les Portes du Soleil
|152 km
|Mountain
|Stage 15
|Jul 16, 2023
|Les Gets les portes du soleil
|Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
|180 km
|Mountain
|Rest 2
|Jul 17, 2023
|Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|Rest Day
|Stage 16
|Jul 18, 2023
|Passy
|Combloux
|22 km
|Individual time-trial
|Stage 17
|Jul 19, 2023
|Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
|Courchevel
|166 km
|Mountain
|Stage 18
|Jul 20, 2023
|Moûtiers
|Bourg-en-Bresse
|186 km
|Hilly
|Stage 19
|Jul 21, 2023
|Moirans-en-Montagne
|Poligny
|173 km
|Flat
|Stage 20
|Jul 22, 2023
|Belfort
|Le Markstein Fellering
|133 km
|Mountain
|Stage 21
|Jul 23, 2023
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
|Paris Champs-Élysées
|115 km
|Flat
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Flanders Women Start ListUp to date list of riders for the women's Ronde van Vlaanderen courtesy FirstCycling
-
2023 Tour of Flanders start listUp to date list of riders for the Ronde van Vlaanderen courtesy FirstCycling
-
California bikepacking trip fueled Classics-winning spirit of SD Worx'If you do something for one of the team, you know it's coming back to you one day' says Vollering
-
Belgium expects – Wout van Aert in the spotlight ahead of Tour of FlandersJumbo-Visma leader downplays seriousness of cement mixer incident, rues loss of Van Baarle