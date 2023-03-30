2023 Tour de France route

By Laura Weislo
published

From the Basque Country to Paris and all the stages in between

Tour de France 2023 map
Tour de France 2023 map (Image credit: ASO)

Organisers unveiled the full 2023 Tour de France route on October 27, 2022

The 110th edition of cycling’s biggest race includes just a single 22km hilly time trial in the Alps and mountain stages in all five of France’s mountain ranges on the road between the Grand Départ in the Basque Country and the finish in Paris.

The very limited amount of time trialling and preponderance of mountains no doubt suits French riders Thibaut Pinot, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet. As a result, Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglič and Geraint Thomas are more likely to target the Giro d’Italia, which has three times the amount of time trialling and fewer mountains.

Official information from race organiser ASO claimed the 3,404km route includes eight flat stages for the sprinters, four hilly stages suited to breakaways and eight mountain stages. Four of these include summit finishes: in the Pyrenees at Cauterets-Cambasque, on the legendary Puy de Dôme volcano in the Massif Central, on the Grand Colombier in the Jura and at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc in the Alps.

The other mountain stages are also extremely difficult, even if some are short and extra intense.

Stage 14 to Morzine includes the mighty Col de Joux Plane and its testing descent to the finish. Stage 15 ends with the 11% ‘wall’ of Côte des Amerands and then the 7km 7.7% climb up to Saint-Gervais in view of Mont-Blanc.                                              

Stage 17 to Courchevel climbs the 2,304m-high Col de la Loze and then descends to finish on the altiport runway. Stage 20 is a final brutal multi-mountain stage in the Vosges between Belfort and Le Markstein ski resort.

The only time trial is on stage 16 in the Arve valley near Sallanches after the second rest day, but the 22km route between Passy and Combloux will test riders' bike handling skills and climbing as much as their time trialling. The stage includes the Côte de Domancy, where Bernard Hinault forged his 1980 Worlds victory, and which also featured as part of the final week time trial in the 2016 Tour.

2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was arguably the best climber of the last two editions of the Tour and he appears to have plenty of opportunities to go on the attack on the steep ascents in 2023.

Two-time winner Tadej Pogačar will no doubt relish the route on offer for next July’s challenge against Vingegaard, Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers and anyone else.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2023 Tour de France stage summary
Header Cell - Column 0 DateStartFinishDistanceType
Stage 1Jul 1, 2023BilbaoBilbao182 kmHilly
Stage 2Jul 2, 2023Vitoria-GasteizSaint-Sébastien209 kmHilly
Stage 3Jul 3, 2023Amorebieta-EtxanoBayonne185 kmFlat
Stage 4Jul 4, 2023DaxNogaro182 kmFlat
Stage 5Jul 5, 2023PauLaruns165 kmMountain
Stage 6Jul 6, 2023TarbesCauterets-Cambasque145 kmMountain
Stage 7Jul 7, 2023Mont-de-MarsanBordeaux170 kmFlat
Stage 8Jul 8, 2023LibourneLimoges201 kmHilly
Stage 9Jul 9, 2023Saint-Léonard-de-NoblatPuy de Dôme184 kmMountain
Rest 1Jul 10, 2023Clermont-FerrandRow 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Rest Day
Stage 10Jul 11, 2023VulcaniaIssoire167 kmHilly
Stage 11Jul 12, 2023Clermont-FerrandMoulins180 kmFlat
Stage 12Jul 13, 2023RoanneBelleville-en-Beaujolais169 kmHilly
Stage 13Jul 14, 2023Châtillon-sur-ChalaronneGrand Colombier138 kmMountain
Stage 14Jul 15, 2023AnnemasseMorzine Les Portes du Soleil152 kmMountain
Stage 15Jul 16, 2023Les Gets les portes du soleilSaint-Gervais Mont-Blanc180 kmMountain
Rest 2Jul 17, 2023Saint-Gervais Mont-BlancRow 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 Rest Day
Stage 16Jul 18, 2023PassyCombloux22 kmIndividual time-trial
Stage 17Jul 19, 2023Saint-Gervais Mont-BlancCourchevel166 kmMountain
Stage 18Jul 20, 2023MoûtiersBourg-en-Bresse186 kmHilly
Stage 19Jul 21, 2023Moirans-en-MontagnePoligny173 kmFlat
Stage 20Jul 22, 2023BelfortLe Markstein Fellering133 kmMountain
Stage 21Jul 23, 2023Saint-Quentin-en-YvelinesParis Champs-Élysées115 kmFlat

