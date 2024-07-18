Tour de Pologne 2024 route
Stage 1: Wrocław-Karpacz, 159.3km
The opening day of the 2024 Tour de Pologne starts in Wrocław and immediately tests the overall contenders, heading over an undulating route west and finishing on a steep climb to Orlinek in Karpacz, on the border of Czechia.
The 159.3km stage features two intermediate sprints at 46km and 108.2km from the start, two category 2 climbs and two special primes.
- Intermediate sprint, km. 46
- Cat. 3 climb, km. 56.5
- Special sprint, km. 74.7
- Intermediate sprint, km. 106.2
- Cat 2 climb, km. 139.8
- Special sprint, km. 155
Stage 2: Mysłakowice-Karpacz (ITT), 15.4km
The time trial, which was held on the penultimate day of racing last year, has been moved to stage 2 and will take place between Mysłakowice and Karpacz. At 15.4km in length, it might not make the biggest difference for the GC but a constant false-flat uphill from start to finish will benefit the more powerful time trialists.
- Check 1, km. 2.4
- Check 2, km. 5.9
- Check 3, km. 9.2
Stage 3: Wałbrzych-Duszniki-Zdrój, 156.5km
Moving to the east from Karpacz, stage 3 begins in Wałbrzych and passes on to east of Czechia, hitting four categorised climbs along the way before a steep uphill finish in the spa town of Duszniki-Zdrój.
- Cat. 2 climb, km. 28.9
- Intermediate sprint, km. 39.6
- Cat. 2 climb, km. 50.9
- Cat. 2 climb, km. 67.6
- Cat. 2 climb, km. 94.1
Stage 4: Kudowa-Zdrój-Prudnik, 195.3km
Stage 4 will cover quite hilly terrain from Kudowa-Zdrój to Prudnik with three sprint bonuses in Bystrzyca Kłodzka, Ząbkowice Śląskie, and Otmuchów and a testing climb of the Jaworowa Pass. The profile levels out in the second half of the stage, allowing the sprinters a chance to get back into contention. The stage is dedicated to Stanisław Szozda, an Olympic and World Championship medalist and past winner of the Tour de Pologne who was born in Prudnik.
- Intermediate sprint, km. 42.5
- Cat. 2 climb, km. 76.8
- Special sprint, km. 95
- Intermediate sprint, km. 104.5
- Intermediate sprint, km. 147.1
Stage 5: Katowice-Katowice, 187.6km
Stage 5 will start and finish in Katowice, the capital of the Silesian province, and a regular host for the WorldTour race. There is undulating terrain in the area, which will pass through Mysłowice, Jaworzno, Rabsztyn, Pieskowa Skała, and Ojców.
With a constantly up and down route, this stage is a death by a thousand cuts rather than a killing blow.
- Intermediate sprint, km 21.4
- Cat. 3 climb, km. 96.6
- Special sprint, km. 139.2
- Intermediate sprint, km. 168.6
Stage 6: Wadowice-Bukovina Resort, km. 183.2
Stage 6 returns to will start in Wadowice, which last hosted a stage in 2022. The route is expected to include the difficult climbs up the Harnaś Wall and the Bukovina Wall on the route, with the finish at Bukovina Resort.
There are two sprints in Jabłonka and Szaflary and three category 1 climbs in Gliczarów Górny and Rzepiska before the feared 'wall'.
- Intermediate sprint, km. 80.4
- Cat. 1 climb, km. 123.5
- Cat. 1 climb, km. 136.5
- Intermediate sprint, km. 160.5
- Cat. 1 climb, km. 171
Stage 7: Wieliczka Salt Mine-Kraków, 152km
The final day of racing will begin in Wieliczka, near a world-famous salt mine, and then enter Kraków from the south, with traditional circuits of Błonia.
- Intermediate sprint, km. 32.4
- Cat. 3 climb, km. 47.4
- Special sprint, km. 111.4
- Special sprint, km. 115.2
