Tour de France 2023 - Stage 5 preview
Wednesday, July 5, 2023: Pau to Laruns, 165km
Stage 5: Pau to Laruns
Date: July 5, 2023
Distance: 165km
Stage type: Mountain
The Tour de France climbs into the mountains on stage with an early taste of the Pyrenees.
The 165km ride from Pau to Laruns includes the Col de Soudet and Col de Marie Blanque before a fast descent and the run-in to the finish. Surely a day for a breakaway.
