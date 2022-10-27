Tour de France 2023 - Stage 5 preview

Wednesday, July 5, 2023: Pau to Laruns, 165km

The climbs of stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France
The climbs of stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 5: Pau to Laruns

Date: July 5, 2023

Distance: 165km

Stage type: Mountain

The Tour de France climbs into the mountains on stage with an early taste of the Pyrenees. 

The 165km ride from Pau to Laruns includes the Col de Soudet and Col de Marie Blanque before a fast descent and the run-in to the finish. Surely a day for a breakaway.

