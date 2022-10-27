Tour de France 2023 - Stage 8 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Saturday, July 8, 2023: Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Image 1 of 2
during stage four of Le Tour de France from Saumar to Limoges on July 5, 2016 in Limoges, France.
Marcel Kittel wins bunch sprint in Limoges at 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 8: Libourne to Limoges

Date: July 8, 2023

Distance: 201km

Stage type: Flat

The 201km stage 8 is a long transition ride from Libourne near Bordeaux to Limoges in the Massif Central. It is clearly another sprint opportunity before the mountains return on stage 9 with the finish on the Puy de Dôme.

It is the 13th time the Tour has finished in Limonges, the last time in 2016 when Marcel Kittel edged Bryan Coquard at the line. This year it includes a climb to the line. It will be an important day in the battle for the green points jersey.

