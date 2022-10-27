Tour de France 2023 - Stage 8 preview
Saturday, July 8, 2023: Libourne to Limoges, 201km
Stage 8: Libourne to Limoges
Date: July 8, 2023
Distance: 201km
Stage type: Flat
The 201km stage 8 is a long transition ride from Libourne near Bordeaux to Limoges in the Massif Central. It is clearly another sprint opportunity before the mountains return on stage 9 with the finish on the Puy de Dôme.
It is the 13th time the Tour has finished in Limonges, the last time in 2016 when Marcel Kittel edged Bryan Coquard at the line. This year it includes a climb to the line. It will be an important day in the battle for the green points jersey.
