Tour of Flanders Women 2024 route

Image 1 of 2 Route of the 2024 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Flanders Classics) Route of the 2024 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Organisers have overhauled the route for the Tour of Flanders Women 2024 and have changed the men's route to include the features used in the past women's editions, using wider roads to speed along the opening 100km and alter the approach to the Koppenberg to match the women's route for safety reasons.

The women's route is very different from last year's in the first sections, swapping the northern loop toward Deinze and down through Waregem for a northeastern circuit overlapping the men's course in Beerlegem, taking on the first cobbled sectors on the Lange Munte, Lippenhovestraat and Paddestraat.

As in 2023, the women then heads back toward Oudenaarde and take on a circuit that includes the first bergs - the Wolvenberg, Molenberg, Marlboroughstraat, Berendries, Valkenberg and the Kapelleberg before heading toward the key closing circuit.

That loop starts off with the steep and narrow Koppenberg, which is sure to shatter the race with 44.6km to go. From there, the climbs come thick and fast with five climbs in 30km, with the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg providing the same thrilling finale as the men's race.

Tour of Flanders Women - Everything you need to know including the route, favourites and outsiders for the WorldTour race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Flanders Women 2024 climbs Climb Distance raced (km) Distance remaining (km) Wolvenberg 72.1 90.9 Molenberg 84.6 78.4 Marlboroughstraat 88.6 74.4 Berendries 92.6 70.4 Valkenberg 97.9 65.1 Kapelleberg 109.2 53.8 Koppenberg 118.4 44.6 Steenbeekdries 123.7 39.3 Taaienberg 126.2 36.8 Oude Kruisberg/Hotond 136.5 26.5 Oude Kwaremont 146.3 16.7 Paterberg 149.7 13.3