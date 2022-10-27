Tour de France 2023 - Stage 7 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Friday, July 7, 2023: Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Mark Cavendish won when the Tour de France last visited Bordeaux
Mark Cavendish won when the Tour de France last visited Bordeaux

Stage 7: Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux

Date: July 7, 2023

Distance: 170km

Stage type: Flat

The Tour rides away from the Pyrenees and heads to Bordeaux for sprint finish in the city.

The 170km pan-flat stage starts in Mont-de-Marsan, the adopted hometown of 1973 Tour winner Luis Ocaña and then cuts across the plains and forests of the southwest corner of France. 

Bordeaux hasn't hosted a Tour stage finish since Cavendish won in 2010 and the stage finish in Place des Quinconces will surely offer him and others a chance of another sprint win.

