Tour de France 2023 - Stage 7 preview
Friday, July 7, 2023: Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km
Stage 7: Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux
Date: July 7, 2023
Distance: 170km
Stage type: Flat
The Tour rides away from the Pyrenees and heads to Bordeaux for sprint finish in the city.
The 170km pan-flat stage starts in Mont-de-Marsan, the adopted hometown of 1973 Tour winner Luis Ocaña and then cuts across the plains and forests of the southwest corner of France.
Bordeaux hasn't hosted a Tour stage finish since Cavendish won in 2010 and the stage finish in Place des Quinconces will surely offer him and others a chance of another sprint win.
