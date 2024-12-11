Taco van der Hoorn inks two-year extension with Intermarché-Wanty

Dutch rider back to health after severe concussion layoff

Taco Van der Hoorn racing during the Deutschland Tour in 2024
Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty) extended with the team through 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Intermarché-Wanty announced a two-year extension with popular Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn on Wednesday.

Van der Hoorn, winner of a stage in the Giro d'Italia and one-day races such as Omloop van het Houtland and the Brussels Cycling Classic, will remain with the team through 2026.

