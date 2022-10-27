Tour de France 2023 - Stage 11 preview
Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km
Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins
Date: July 12, 2023
Distance: 180km
Stage type: Flat
After a hilly ride to begin the second week of the Tour de France, stage 11 welcomes the peloton back to Clermont-Ferrand, where the first rest day was spent. One of the oldest cities in the country, the black lava-rock Gothic cathedral towers over the start of a fast, flat day from the Puy-de-Dôme city. Should Rémi Cavagna be part of the race with his Soudal-QuickStep (previously QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) team, he can celebrate the departure of the ride from his hometown, which has hosted a stage for a 12th time.
The stage travels east for a finish in the capital of the Allier department in Moulins, which has been part of Paris-Nice many times, last in 2019 when Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a bunch sprint which fought headwinds most of the day.
