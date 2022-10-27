Tour de France 2023 - Stage 11 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

A picture taken on February 6 2014 shows a general view of ClermontFerrand with the Mounts of Forez in the backgroundAFP PHOTO THIERRY ZOCCOLAN Photo credit should read THIERRY ZOCCOLANAFP via Getty Images
View of cathedral in Clermont-Ferrrand, where stage 11 will start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins

Date: July 12, 2023

Distance: 180km

Stage type: Flat

After a hilly ride to begin the second week of the Tour de France, stage 11 welcomes the peloton back to Clermont-Ferrand, where the first rest day was spent. One of the oldest cities in the country, the black lava-rock Gothic cathedral towers over the start of a fast, flat day from the Puy-de-Dôme city. Should Rémi Cavagna be part of the race with his Soudal-QuickStep (previously QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) team, he can celebrate the departure of the ride from his hometown, which has hosted a stage for a 12th time. 

The stage travels east for a finish in the capital of the Allier department in Moulins, which has been part of Paris-Nice many times, last in 2019 when Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a bunch sprint which fought headwinds most of the day.

