Tour de France: Vingegaard removes all doubt, crushes Pogacar in stage 16 time trial
Defending champion puts 1:38 into second-placed rival as Yates overtakes Rodriguez in GC
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finally gained time on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and extended his lead at the 2023 Tour de France with a dominant, victorious ride in the 22.4km time trial.
The two riders have been locked in a battle for every second so far in this year's race but Vingegaard stopped the clock at the top of the Côte de Domancy in 32:36.
Pogačar was a huge 1:38 slower and slipped to a significant 1:48 seconds behind in the overall classification.
For any other rider the Tour de France would surely be over. Now it is up to Pogačar to try to fight back on the mountain stage to Courchevel on Wednesday and then all the way to Paris.
Pogačar opted to change from his time trial bike to a lightweight road bike with 5.6km to go. The change cost him around 15 seconds and helped him perform better on the climb but he was simply not able to match a stratospheric Vingegaard.
The Dane stayed on his time trial bike for all the stage and stayed tucked in his aero tuck as much as possible, suffering on the gradient but gaining second after second.
At the finish Pogačar almost caught Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) but Vingegaard could almost see Pogačar such was his time gain.
In the race for the podium, Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), seventh on the stage, overtook Rodríguez to move into third overall a massive 8:52 behind Vingegaard.
More to follow.
