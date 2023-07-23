Jonas Vingegaard crowned Tour de France champion in Paris

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard celebrates his second overall victory with Sepp Kuss early in the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jonas Vingegaard heads past the Louvre (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The pack cycles past the Arc de Triomphe on Place de l’Etoile (Image credit: Getty Images) The pack of riders races pass the Louvre Pyramid (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen and Mattias Skjelmose gave a slow leadout for Giulio Ciccone to grap the lost KOM point of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton rides through Versailles Village (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard celebrates his yellow jersey with his Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Final jerseys: Green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck), White jersey Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Yellow jersey Joas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and polka-dot jersey Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images) Green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and White jersey Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) were all smiles at the start of stage 21 (Image credit: Getty Images) Cheers for Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) at the start of stage 21 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey awaits the start of stage 21 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers team signs in at the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a nod to the upcoming 2024 Olympic Gamges (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar went on the attack and was marked by Nathan van Hooydonck (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Frederik Frison, Nelson Oliveira and Simon Clarke were the last breakaway before the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Stage 21 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogacar on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Stage 21 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sailed through the final stage of the 2023 Tour de France to be crowned overall champion for the second year in a row.

Pogačar added to his reputation as the 'people's champion', attacking multiple times in the final 40 kilometres but the sprinters teams shut down the cheeky moves. As the rain started to fall on the Champs Elyseés, the race judges decided to take the general classification times with one lap to go.

After a heated and seemingly even battle with Pogačar, Vingegaard put his mark on this edition of the Tour with his dominant performance on stage 16 time trial then twisted the knife on the Col de la Loze.

He tops the final podium by 7:29 ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in a duel that will go down in the history books. Pogačar’s teammate Yates finished third overall at 10:56 back.

“It's a feeling of being proud and happy - we're winning it for the second time now. It's really amazing. Today with all the Danish people here was really amazing. I have to say thanks not only to my team and family but to the whole of Denmark. They support me and I'm really grateful for this.”

“It's been a long journey but it also went by so fast. We race every day and one day takes the other. It's been a super hard race and a super good fight between me and Tadej. I enjoyed it all the way.”

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to victory on the Champs-Elysées, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) to the line on stage 21 to take his first stage victory of the Tour de France.

Alpecin-Deceuninck may have led the way around the final corner, but Meeus was well positioned, surfing wheels. The neophyte Tour rider, edged out the green jersey at the line by less than a wheel length to win after a chaotic sprint.

“I knew in the previous sprints that there was more possible than the result I showed so far. Today everything went perfect and I'm super happy to finish it off,” said Meeus who finished top ten in three of the previous sprint stages this year.

“I felt quite good all day. The beginning was easy obviously but from the moment we went full gas my legs felt incredibly good. Then Marco Haller did a perfect job with positioning and he was also there. I had the wheel of Pedersen and I could come out of the slipstream and catch it on the line.”

“It's my first Tour and it was a super nice experience so far. To take the win today is just an indescribable feeling.”

