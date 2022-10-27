Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1 preview

Image 1 of 3 Stage 1 includes the steep Côte de Pike (Image credit: ASO ) Tour de France 2023 - first week profiles (Image credit: ASO ) The map of stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao

Date: July 1, 2023

Distance: 182km

Stage type: hilly

The 2023 Tour de France begins in the Basque Country, 31 years after the 1992 Grand Départ in San Sebastian. Miguel Indurain won the prologue time trial back then to kick-start his second of his five overall victories.

In 2023 the Tour starts with a hilly 182km road stage that includes 3,000 metres of climbing on a loop out to the Bay of Biscay coastline. The stage will start outside the spectacular Guggenheim museum in Bilbao and climb the 10% Pike Bidea in the final kilometres before a city centre finish. Whoever wins the opening stage takes the first leader's yellow jersey.