Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1 preview
Saturday, July 1, 2023: Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km
Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao
Date: July 1, 2023
Distance: 182km
Stage type: hilly
The 2023 Tour de France begins in the Basque Country, 31 years after the 1992 Grand Départ in San Sebastian. Miguel Indurain won the prologue time trial back then to kick-start his second of his five overall victories.
In 2023 the Tour starts with a hilly 182km road stage that includes 3,000 metres of climbing on a loop out to the Bay of Biscay coastline. The stage will start outside the spectacular Guggenheim museum in Bilbao and climb the 10% Pike Bidea in the final kilometres before a city centre finish. Whoever wins the opening stage takes the first leader's yellow jersey.
