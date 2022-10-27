Tour de France 2023 - Stage 10 preview

Image 1 of 1 Christian Prudhomme shows off the 2023 Tour de France route (Image credit: Getty Images )

Stage 10: Vulcania to Issoire

Date: July 10, 2023

Distance: 167km

Stage type: Hilly

After the riders have enjoyed the first rest day in Clermont Ferrand on the first week of the Tour de France, stage 10 offers another chance for a breakaway.

The hilly 167km stage starts at the Vulcania volcano park and heads north to Issoire but is never easy, making it a hard task to get into the breakaway on the rolling roads.

The passage through the Chaîne des Puys area will leave only the strongest riders at the front before the fast ride to Issoire.