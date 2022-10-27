Tour de France 2023 - Stage 10 preview
Tuesday, July 10, 2023: Vulcania to Issoire, 167km
Stage 10: Vulcania to Issoire
Date: July 10, 2023
Distance: 167km
Stage type: Hilly
After the riders have enjoyed the first rest day in Clermont Ferrand on the first week of the Tour de France, stage 10 offers another chance for a breakaway.
The hilly 167km stage starts at the Vulcania volcano park and heads north to Issoire but is never easy, making it a hard task to get into the breakaway on the rolling roads.
The passage through the Chaîne des Puys area will leave only the strongest riders at the front before the fast ride to Issoire.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1