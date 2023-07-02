Tour de France: Victor Lafay gives Cofidis their first win since 2008 on stage 2
Adam Yates keeps race lead as Pogačar nabs bonus sprint
Victor Lafay (Cofidis) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de France with a perfectly-timed move beneath the flamme rouge in San Sebastian.
The Frenchman attacked with intent from the elite group that had formed over the climb of the Jaizkibel in the finale, and he held off a fast-closing Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to claim Cofidis' first stage victory since 2008.
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the front group to retain the yellow jersey, but his teammate Pogacar was the big winner among the overall contenders. He moves up to second overall, 6 seconds off Adam Yates, thanks to the 12 seconds of time bonuses he picked up across the day.
Pogacar out-sprinted Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to the time bonus atop the Jaizkibel, where the two outstanding favourites for the Tour cruised clear of everybody else. The paid had a lead of 15 seconds on the descent but the move petered out when Vingegaard declined Pogacar's entreaties to come through and help. Vingegaard finished the day 6th overall, 17 seconds behind Adam Yates.
Vingegaard's teammate Van Aert was the favourite for stage victory from the 25-strong group that formed on the run-in to San Sebastian, and the Belgian took it upon himself to mark moves by Tom Pidcock (Ineos) and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) in the closing kilometres.
Van Aert bided his time for the sprint, however, when Lafay made his smart move, and although he proved the quickest, he ran out of road and endured the frustration of second place.
The stage was animated by a three-man break led by Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who cemented his lead in the king of the mountains jersey before he was swept up on the Jaizkibel.
The tough final climb forced another selection among the general classification contenders, with Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citroën), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) all conceding ground to Pogacar et al.
More to follow…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The current GC standings at the 2023 Tour de FranceAdam Yates wins battle of the brothers to take the first yellow jersey
-
Tour de France stage 2 Live - A hilly battle in the Basque countryA 208.9km hilly route taking in the Jaizkibel climb means no respite for GC contenders
-
Tour de France: Victor Lafay gives Cofidis their first win since 2008 on stage 2Adam Yates keeps race lead as Pogačar nabs bonus sprint
-
EF Education-EasyPost fight back after Richard Carapaz Tour de France crashVaughters reveals US team was always built to target stages victories, not the GC with Carapaz