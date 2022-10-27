Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15 preview
Sunday, July 16, 2023: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, 180km
Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc
Date: July 16, 2023
Distance: 180km
Stage type: Mountain
A demanding weekend concludes with stage 15 from Les Gets to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc. The ride through the Haute-Savoie begins at the ski resort of Les Portes du Soleil, where the 2022 Mountain Bike World Championships were held. It is a first time for the Tour to begin at the mountain resort, this year a springboard in the opening 80km that brings the peloton to the Col de la Forclaz, 7.2km at 7.3%. Then the ramps pick up even more, featuring the Col de la Croix Fry (11.3km at 7%) and the uncategorised Col des Aravis.
The 11% Côte des Amerands wall sets up the launching pad for the final 9.5km to the mountaintop finish at Saint-Gervais, some sections reaching 17%. It is the fourth time this Haute-Savoie resort has hosted the Tour, which is sure to see the General Classification leaders fight for position before the final rest day.
