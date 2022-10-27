Tour de France 2023 - Stage 6 preview

Image 1 of 3 The climbs of stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO ) The climbs of stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO ) The profile of stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 6: Tarbes to Cauterets Cambasque

Date: July 6, 2023

Distance: 145km

Stage type: Mountain

The overall contenders will have to show themselves on stage 7 in the high Pyrenees. The 145km stage is short but packed with major climbs between the flat roads of Tarbes and Cauterets Cambasque.

First up is the the Col d’Aspin, followed by the legendary 2115m-high Col du Tourmalet. A long descent to the valley floor is followed by the 16km-climb up to the finish line. The average gradient is only 5.4% but the final three kilometres are over 10% and could inspire attacks.

Rafał Majka was the last winner in Cauterets in 2015, after he distanced his breakaway companions on the Col du Tourmalet.