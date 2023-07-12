Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen flies to fourth sprint victory on stage 11
Perfectly-timed acceleration to the line in Moulins by Belgian leaves Groenewegen in second, Bauhaus in third
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) reasserted his dominance over the Tour de France sprint field with his fourth victory at the 2023 race on stage 11 into Moulins.
Following a wet, technical run into the final kilometre, which was littered with roundabouts, Philipsen overpowered Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) after losing the wheel of Jonas Rickaert and the rest of the Alpecin-Deceuninck train prior to the final corner. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) finished third, with Kristoff falling back to sixth.
Philipsen was momentarily boxed in but moved up on his own onto Groenewegen’s wheel before kicking easily away from him in the final 150 metres for a fourth flat sprint win.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) maintained his 17-second lead at the head of the race in front of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) after a nervous, but uneventful day for the GC riders.
Today’s stage was the final chance for the fast men until stage 18, with tomorrow’s hilly route into Belleville-en-Beaujolais preceding a trio of mountain tests to end the second week.
More to come ...
Results
