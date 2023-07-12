Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen flies to fourth sprint victory on stage 11

Image 1 of 20 Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins his fourth stage, this one in Moulins (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jasper Philipsen wins high-speed run to Moulins, in central France (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP Getty Images) Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen (in green points jersey) sprints to the finish line ahead of Jayco Alula's Dylan Groenewegen (R) and Bahrain Victorious' Phil Bauhaus (C) to win stage 11 (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP Getty Images) Silvan Dillier congratulates stage winner and teammate Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck, in the Green Points Jersey, at end of stage 11 (Image credit: Marco Bertorello / Pool Getty Images) Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) is caught by peloton with just under 14km to race on stage 11 (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Getty Images) TotalEnergies' Daniel Oss rides in the rain as the lone survivor from the three-man breakaway (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Getty Images) Andrey Amador of Costa Rica and Team EF Education-EasyPost leads the breakaway trio (Image credit: David RamosGetty Images) The peloton passing a farm and rolls of hay during stage 11 (Image credit: DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAG AFP via Getty Images) The breakaway (L to R): Matis Louvel of Arkéa-Samsic, Daniel Oss of TotalEnergies and Andrey Amador of EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Two dogs sit on the front seats of a car parked along the race route as breakaway passes (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images) Spectators wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes cheer along the race route as the breakaway passes (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma rides in the Yellow Leader Jersey in the peloton (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Peter Sagan (left) of TotalEnergies chats with Julian Alaphilippe of Soudal-QuickStep during stage 11 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images) Yellows of the Tour de France include sunflowers and the leader's jersey worn by Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images) Giulio Ciccone of Lidl-Trek rides in front of Mikel Landa of Bahrain Victorious in the peloton during 179.8km stage 11 to Moulins (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Pascal Eenkhoorn (right) talks with Lotto Dstny sprinter Caleb Ewan during stage 11 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Stage 10 winner Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) covers the flat miles of stage 11 alongside Ion Izagirre of Cofidis (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Alexander Kristoff (left) of Uno-X Pro Cycling rides with fellow Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen of TotalEnergies during stage 11 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) The peloton rides past a mural painted on the side of a building in a village between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins, in central France (Image credit: Marco Bertorello / AFP Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates fourth sprint win at this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) reasserted his dominance over the Tour de France sprint field with his fourth victory at the 2023 race on stage 11 into Moulins.

Following a wet, technical run into the final kilometre, which was littered with roundabouts, Philipsen overpowered Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) after losing the wheel of Jonas Rickaert and the rest of the Alpecin-Deceuninck train prior to the final corner. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) finished third, with Kristoff falling back to sixth.

Philipsen was momentarily boxed in but moved up on his own onto Groenewegen’s wheel before kicking easily away from him in the final 150 metres for a fourth flat sprint win.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) maintained his 17-second lead at the head of the race in front of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) after a nervous, but uneventful day for the GC riders.

Today’s stage was the final chance for the fast men until stage 18, with tomorrow’s hilly route into Belleville-en-Beaujolais preceding a trio of mountain tests to end the second week.

More to come ...

Results

