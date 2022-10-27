Tour de France 2023 - Stage 17 preview

Image 1 of 1 Tour de France 2023 profile stage 17 Courchevel (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc à Courchevel

Date: July 19, 2023

Distance: 166km

Stage type: Mountain

Stage 15’s finish at Saint-Gervais serves double duty with the stage 17 start and more climbing. There are more than 5,000 metres of vertical gain on this mid-week stage with four categorised climbs leading to a descent into Courchevel.

The climbs across the Haute-Savoie are balanced for purposeful climbing across the 166 kilometres, the first obstacle, Col des Saisies rearing skyward just 15km from the drop of the green flag. A long descent into Beaufort leads to the 19.9km-long Cormet de Roselend and almost 40km later is the much shorter Côte de Longefoy.

The finale will feature the Tour’s second visit to the impressive Col de la Loze, with only 6.5km left for the plunge into Courchevel, where the final battle will take place on the 18% approach to the altiport’s runway.