La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 route
Route for 143.5km Women's WorldTour race
The 2024 edition of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes clocks in at 143.5 kilometres from the start at the Grand-Place in Huy and the finish atop the Mur de Huy on April 17, 2024.
The route includes the new climbs in Gives, Courrière and Évrehailles coming in the 50km of the course that will be about 15 kilometres longer than last year.
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 climbs
- Côte de Gives at km 7.1
- Côte de Courrière at km 35.1
- Côte d’Évrehailles at km 50.8
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 98.9
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 111.8
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 130.6
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 143.5
