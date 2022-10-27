Tour de France 2023 - Stage 12 preview

Image 1 of 2 Peloton passing vineyards in 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Second week of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais

Date: July 13, 2023

Distance: 169km

Stage type: Hilly

Stage 12 of the Tour de France takes the peloton through countryside dappled with vineyards that produce red and rosé wines. The start takes place in Roanne, just west of the production of grapes that become Beaujolais, which hosted its only other occasion as a Tour stage start in 2008. That stage in the final week was won in a breakaway by Frenchman Sylvan Chavanel, and a breakaway could make its mark from Roanne again.

The rolling terrain across the 169 kilometres will cross climbs of Croix Montmain and Croix Rosier for a first-time finish for the Tour in Belleville-en-Beaujolais. Like stage 11, Paris-Nice has found a regular stop in this village on the banks of the Rhône river, last in 2014.