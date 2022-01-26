2023 Tour de France to start in the Basque Country

Tadej Pogacar is the winner of the past two Tour de France titles

The 2023 Tour de France will start in the Basque Country, with the cycling-mad autonomous community in northern Spain hosting the Grand Départ stages before the race heads into neighbouring France.

Race organiser ASO confirmed the location of the Grand Départ at a special presentation event held at the spectacular Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao on Wednesday.

The 2022 Tour de France will start in Copenhagen, Denmark in July, with the Basque Country offering a second consecutive international start.

Bilbao will be the central location for the 2023 Grand Départ after the city has invested significantly in culture, tourism and sport in recent years.

The first stage will leave Bilbao on Saturday July 1, 2023 with two more stages through Basque territory before heading into France. The opening 185km road stage will visit the hilly coastline of the Bay of Biscay before returning to Bilbao for a late climb of the Cote de Pike and the finish in the city centre.

Stage 2 is over 210km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Donastia San Sebastián, with the Jaizkibel climb close to the finish.

Stage 3 will start in Amorebieta-Etxano and is perhaps a chance for the sprinters, with 80km along the Basque Country coastline before a finish in France that will be revealed later in the year.

The Basque Country government will spend a reported €12 million on the Grand Départ project, with €6 million reportedly going to ASO.

The Tour de France last visited the Basque Country back in 2018 for a time trial on the French side of the Pyrenees.

In 1992, San Sebastián hosted the start of the Tour with a prologue time trial and road stage before the race headed to Pau in France on the third day. Miguel Indurain won the opening prologue after winning the 1991 Tour de France.

