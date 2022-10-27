Tour de France 2023 - Stage 3 preview
Monday, July 3, 2023: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 185km
Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne
Date: July 3, 2023
Distance: 185km
Stage type: Flat
The sprinters finally getting a chance of victory on stage 3 as the Tour de France leaves the Basque Country and enters France.
Stage 3 start in Amorebieta-Etxano and heads along the Basque Country coastline before reaching the French border and continuing north to Bayonne.
