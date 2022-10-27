Tour de France 2023 - Stage 3 preview

Image 1 of 2 The map of stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO ) Tour de France 2023 - first week profiles (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne

Date: July 3, 2023

Distance: 185km

Stage type: Flat

The sprinters finally getting a chance of victory on stage 3 as the Tour de France leaves the Basque Country and enters France.

Stage 3 start in Amorebieta-Etxano and heads along the Basque Country coastline before reaching the French border and continuing north to Bayonne.