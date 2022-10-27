Tour de France 2023 - Stage 3 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Monday, July 3, 2023: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 185km

Image 1 of 2
The map of stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France
The map of stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne 

Date: July 3, 2023

Distance: 185km

Stage type: Flat

The sprinters finally getting a chance of victory on stage 3 as the Tour de France leaves the Basque Country and enters France. 

Stage 3 start in Amorebieta-Etxano and heads along the Basque Country coastline before reaching the French border and continuing north to Bayonne.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1