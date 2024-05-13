Tour of Britain Women 2024 route

The newly-named 2024 Tour of Britain Women, formerly Women's Tour, has been reduced from six stages to four and will be held from June 6-9, 2024. Each stage offers the peloton one intermediate sprint and two main climbs.

Stage 1: Welshpool to Llandudno, 142.5km

Tour of Britain Women stage 1 map (Image credit: British Cycling)

The opening stage takes the peloton from Welshpool to Llandudno on a 142.5km stage that includes 2,276m of climbing.

The stage will also feature one intermediate sprint and two main climbs; Pencraig and then the Llangynog climb at the 65km mark, known locally as the Berwyn Pass, which is 6km in length with an average gradient of 5.4%.

A series of punchy climbs with 10km to go is likely to whittle down the bunch as it enters Llandudno, passing Conwy Castle before a finish on the promenade.

Stage 2: Wrexham to Wrexham, 140.2km

Tour of Britain Women stage 2 map (Image credit: British Cycling)

Stage 2's 140.2km race will start and finish in Wrexham’s city centre and race along breathtaking scenery in Denbighshire, West Cheshire and Chester.

The race will include one intermediate sprint and two main climbs, including the Eyton Hill and Horseshoe Pass, which arrives at a pivotal point of the stage with around 30km to go and then a descent and fast run-in to the finish line.

Stage 3: Warrington to Warrington, 106.8km

Tour of Britain Women stage 3 map (Image credit: British Cycling)

Stage 3's 106.8km race will begin in front of the Golden Gates of Warrington Town Hall.

The peloton will tackle a counter-clockwise route that will gradually start to ramp up from around the 25km mark, before facing the two main climbs.

The first climb is the 5.66km-long Pexhill Road to Broken Cross and then the route ramps back up to Pott Shrigley in the foothills of the Peak District for the next set of QOM points.

The peloton will descend and remark of a fast run-in to the finish line in Warrington.

Stage 4: Manchester to Manchester, 99km

Tour of Britain Women stage 4 map (Image credit: British Cycling)

The Tour of Britain Women will conclude with stage 4's 99km race in the Manchester area. It will begin at the National Cycling Centre, the home of British Cycling, and will conclude at Leigh Sports Village. It offers one intermediate sprint and two categorised climbs.

The counter-clockwise route heads northeast to Oldham shortly before riders face the first climb of the day; a 2.72km long ascent with an average gradient of 5.5% called the Delph to Grains Bar climb.

The second climb of the day is at Ramsbottom Rake; a 0.97km short but steep with an average gradient of 9.9%, the climb known locally as “The Rake”.

A fast, flat run into Leigh will set the stage for what is expected to be a spectacular finish to the race where spectators will witness history in action as the overall race winner will be crowned.