Tour de France: Ion Izagirre secures solo victory on frantic stage 12
Late breakaway follows hectic first half of stage but no changes between Vingegaard and Pogačar
Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) took an incredible 30-kilometre solo victory on stage 12 of the Tour de France after one of the hardest days of racing in the 2023 race. In an action-packed opening to the hilly stage, it took 80 kilometres for a breakaway to finally form.
The Basque rider attacked the remnants of the breakaway 2.4km from the summit of the final climb and safely navigated the 28km undulating descent into Belleville-en-Beaujolais. It was Cofidis' second Tour de France stage victory in 2023 after Victor Lafay broke the French team's 15-year drought by winning stage 2.
Izagirre extended his advantage throughout the final 10km and with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) stifling any attacks behind, the Basque man closed in on his second Tour de France stage victory after also descending to victory on stage 20 of the 2016 race.
Mathieu van der Poel had gone solo 47km from the finish after dropping Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost), before Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) bridged the gap to him on the Col de la Croix Rosier and a large group containing Izagirre joined them soon after.
Van der Poel tried to follow Izagirre's initial acceleration once the group swelled and he launched, but blew himself up in the process and with the climb not yet finished and a descent still to come, he would play no further part in the finale.
Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) finished second on the day with Jorgenson in third.
The GC riders had a nervous start in that explosive opening with race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) all being forced to mark each other within the first hour.
Thankfully for them, things would calm down once our break finally formed 85km from the finish and anyone who had missed out on earlier moves such as Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) was able to rejoin the peloton before a calmer run to the line.
They'll have their chance to make a difference in the GC on tomorrow's stage which finishes atop the Grand Colombier (17.4km at 7.1%).
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
