Tour de France: Ion Izagirre secures solo victory on frantic stage 12

Image 1 of 30 Ion Izagirre of Cofidis wins stage 12 on solo attack (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Getty Images) Ion Izagirre of Cofidis celebrates at finish line as stage 12 winner in Belleville en Beaujolais (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Ion Izagirre of Cofidis heads solo to the finish line as stage 12 winner (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Another look as Ion Izagirre of Cofidis wins stage 12 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar Team (left) is beaten to the line for second place by Mathieu Burgaudeau of Team TotalEnergies (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar (left) of UAE Team Emirates among chase group in sprint at finish line finishing 4:14 back (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) crosses the finish line in sixth place (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) crosses the finish line in Belleville-en-Beaujolais in 51st position (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Getty Images) After a group of eight reformed at the front of the race with 32km to go, Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) attacked on the ascent of the Col de la Croix Rosier to take a solo lead (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel attacks from the breakaway with 50km to go before the climb of Col de la Croix Montmain (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP Getty Images) On solo attack, Mathieu van der Poel sprays himself with water to cool down (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP Getty Images) Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) set the pace at the front of the breakaway on the climb of top of the Col de la Casse Froide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Race leader Jonas Vingegaard rides ahead of Jumbo-Visma teammate Wilco Kelderman in group 2:40 behind the breakaway with under 70km to go (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) rides at the front of the breakaway as they take on Col de la Casse Froide with under 65km to race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Three riders in a turn leading the breakaway group of 15 (L to R) - Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The front of the breakaway with 100km to go include Andrey Amador of EF Education-EasyPost and Mathieu Burgaudeau of TotalEnergies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The attacks came thick and fast on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert leads the attack in the large chase group with under 100km to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma and Alex Aranburu of Movistar Team lead the chase group in an attack during the stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) leads the chase on the road from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny), Juan Pedro Lopez (LidlTrek) trail Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team) on the climb to the Côte de Thizy-les-Bourgs with 145km to go (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma's Wilco Kelderman (R) and Lidl -Trek's Mattias Jensen Skjelmose (L) ride ahead of the pack (Image credit: Getty Images) Astana Qazaqstan rider David De La Cruz (on ground) and Groupama - FDJ's Quentin Pacher crash with around 140km to go (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP Getty Images) Decoration during the stage 12 of the 110th Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard at the start talks with Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar Team meets the press after finishing third on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Cofidis' Ion Izaguirre celebrates on the podium after winning stage 12 with solo attack (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP Getty Images) Mathieu Burgaudeau of Team TotalEnergies shows exhaustion after finishing second on stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar Team crosses the finish line in third place (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Race leader Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma retains the Yellow leader jersey after the stage (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) took an incredible 30-kilometre solo victory on stage 12 of the Tour de France after one of the hardest days of racing in the 2023 race. In an action-packed opening to the hilly stage, it took 80 kilometres for a breakaway to finally form.

The Basque rider attacked the remnants of the breakaway 2.4km from the summit of the final climb and safely navigated the 28km undulating descent into Belleville-en-Beaujolais. It was Cofidis' second Tour de France stage victory in 2023 after Victor Lafay broke the French team's 15-year drought by winning stage 2.

Izagirre extended his advantage throughout the final 10km and with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) stifling any attacks behind, the Basque man closed in on his second Tour de France stage victory after also descending to victory on stage 20 of the 2016 race.

Mathieu van der Poel had gone solo 47km from the finish after dropping Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost), before Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) bridged the gap to him on the Col de la Croix Rosier and a large group containing Izagirre joined them soon after.

Van der Poel tried to follow Izagirre's initial acceleration once the group swelled and he launched, but blew himself up in the process and with the climb not yet finished and a descent still to come, he would play no further part in the finale.

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) finished second on the day with Jorgenson in third.

The GC riders had a nervous start in that explosive opening with race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) all being forced to mark each other within the first hour.

Thankfully for them, things would calm down once our break finally formed 85km from the finish and anyone who had missed out on earlier moves such as Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) was able to rejoin the peloton before a calmer run to the line.

They'll have their chance to make a difference in the GC on tomorrow's stage which finishes atop the Grand Colombier (17.4km at 7.1%).

Results

