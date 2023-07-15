Tour de France: Carlos Rodríguez strikes for win on stage 14 as Vingegaard gains valuable second on Joux Plane
Tadej Pogacar loses 1 second in GC battle with Jonas Vingegaard as duo go 2-3 at the finish in Morzine
The Col de Joux Plane played host to a titanic battle between Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 14 of the Tour de France, with the Dane coming out on top to the tune of a second thanks to bonus seconds accumulated on the road to Morzine.
Pogačar led his Danish rival home for second place on the stage behind solo winner Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) but shed three bonus seconds in the sprint on top of the Joux Plane, and falls to 10 seconds behind in the GC, despite gaining two seconds at the line.
The two barely separable rivals were once again the strongest riders in the peloton on the road uphill, leaving the fight for the maillot jaune still finely poised heading into another brutal mountain test at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc on Sunday.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
