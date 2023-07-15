Tour de France: Carlos Rodríguez strikes for win on stage 14 as Vingegaard gains valuable second on Joux Plane

Image 1 of 19 Tour de France 2023: Solo victory on stage 14 goes to Carlos Rodríguez of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Carlos Rordríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) rides solo across the finish line to win stage 14 (Image credit: homas SAMSON / AFP) UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line in Morzine in second place, just ahead of race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: homas SAMSON / AFP) Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) sets the pace for Jonas Vingegaard and the reduced front group on the Col de Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images) Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) ramps up the pace on the final ascent on the Col de Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides behind Jumbo-Visma in the ascent of the Col de la Ramaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma's Wilco Kelderman and Jonas Vingegaard on the ascent of the Col de la Ramaz (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton raced through a valley on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma's Dylan Van Baarle leads his teammate Jonas Vingegaard and the reduced peloton through a tunnel, in the ascent of the Col de la Ramaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard behind his teammates on the ascent of the Col de la Ramaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl - Trek's Giulio Ciccone douses himself with water to cool down, and was the last man standing of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) leads the breakaway on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the peloton on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Team DSM - Firmenich's Romain Bardet is assisted by a team member after crashing during stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) The pack of riders on 152 km stage 14 between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, in the French Alps (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) rides in the the best climber's polka dot jersey on stage 14 (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) Race neutralised following a mass crash in the first kilometres of stage 14 (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, sits along the roadside with other riders while the race is temporarily neutralised following a mass crash (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

The Col de Joux Plane played host to a titanic battle between Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 14 of the Tour de France, with the Dane coming out on top to the tune of a second thanks to bonus seconds accumulated on the road to Morzine.

Pogačar led his Danish rival home for second place on the stage behind solo winner Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) but shed three bonus seconds in the sprint on top of the Joux Plane, and falls to 10 seconds behind in the GC, despite gaining two seconds at the line.

The two barely separable rivals were once again the strongest riders in the peloton on the road uphill, leaving the fight for the maillot jaune still finely poised heading into another brutal mountain test at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc on Sunday.

More to come ...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling