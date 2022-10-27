Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9 preview
Sunday, July 9, 2023: Saint-Léonard- de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 184km
Date: July 9, 2023
Distance: 184km
Stage type: Mountain
Stage 9 of the Tour de France to the Puy de Dôme dormant volcano is a historic return to the Massif Central area and a mountain-top finish packed with big-name winners.
The climb around the Puy de Dôme hasn't been used since 1988 due to concerns about protecting the local fauna but has a special place in Tour de France history, including the Poulidor-Anquetil duel in 1964 and the drama of when a spectator punched Eddy Merckx in 1975.
The Puy de Dôme climb is 13.3km long at an average of 7.7% but the final four kilometres are above 11% as the road circles around the higher slopes of the volcano.
