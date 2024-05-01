USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2024 routes

By Jackie Tyson
published

All time trial, criterium, road race courses in Charleston, West Virginia will start and end at downtown Haddad Riverfront Park

Elite men racing at USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Elite men racing at USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships are all about a fresh start this summer - from earlier dates and a broader range of racing categories to a new host city with compact routes. Charleston, West Virginia will begin a five-year span to host the championships, this year from May 14-19, and 18 stars-and-stripes jerseys will be earned across Junior 17-18, U23 and elite divisions for men and women in the three road disciplines - time trial, criterium and road race.

Organisers, which include the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau with support from the City of Charleston, have made logistics easy for spectators and competitors, with all start/finish lines and awards ceremonies located at Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston adjacent to the Kanawha River.

Time trial course for all categories at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Time trial course for all categories at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Map of criterium course in Charleston, West Virginia for all divisions at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Map of criterium course in Charleston, West Virginia for all divisions at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Map of road race for Junior 17-18 men and women at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Map of road race for Junior 17-18 men and women at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships(Image credit: USA Cycling)

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

