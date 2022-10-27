Tour de France 2023 - Stage 16 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Passy to Combloux, 22km ITT

Image 1 of 1
Tour de France 2023 profile stage 16 time trial Combloux
Tour de France 2023 profile stage 16 time trial Combloux (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 16: Passy to Combloux

Date: July 18, 2023

Distance: 22km

Stage type: Individual Time Trial

The only time trial of the 2023 Tour de France opens the final week of racing, following the mountaintop finish and rest day at Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc. The ITT is only 22 kilometres in length, setting out for the first time from Passy, to the west of Chamonix. 

However, the final 4.5km push up a little more than 400 metres across the “famous” Domancy climb and an uphill finish at Combloux. Last year, the the Tour peloton passed by to a finish in Megève, where Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) won a stage and confirmed the mountain classification victory as well. This is the first time the riders will stop in Combloux.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1