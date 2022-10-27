Tour de France 2023 - Stage 16 preview
Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Passy to Combloux, 22km ITT
Stage 16: Passy to Combloux
Date: July 18, 2023
Distance: 22km
Stage type: Individual Time Trial
The only time trial of the 2023 Tour de France opens the final week of racing, following the mountaintop finish and rest day at Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc. The ITT is only 22 kilometres in length, setting out for the first time from Passy, to the west of Chamonix.
However, the final 4.5km push up a little more than 400 metres across the “famous” Domancy climb and an uphill finish at Combloux. Last year, the the Tour peloton passed by to a finish in Megève, where Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) won a stage and confirmed the mountain classification victory as well. This is the first time the riders will stop in Combloux.
