Tour de Suisse Women 2024 route

By Laura Weislo
published

Maps and profiles of the 2024 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tour de Suisse)
Jump to:

The women's Tour de Suisse returns with four stages in 2024, two of which will overlap with the men's WorldTour race, the opening stage around Villars-sur-Ollon and the stage 2 time trial from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon.

Following the uphill individual time trial, the women will depart for their third and fourth stages around Champagne.

