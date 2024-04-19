Tour de Suisse Women 2024 route

The women's Tour de Suisse returns with four stages in 2024, two of which will overlap with the men's WorldTour race, the opening stage around Villars-sur-Ollon and the stage 2 time trial from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon.

Following the uphill individual time trial, the women will depart for their third and fourth stages around Champagne.

The first two stages take on the lower portion of the Col de la Croix, putting the emphasis on the first half of the race for the overall contenders.

Stage 1: Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon, 58.9km

The opening stage is just 58.9 kilometres long but includes the entirety of the Col de la Croix split into two parts. The first section brings riders over the summit heading up from Villars-sur-Ollon followed by a long descent on the same loop used by the men's race. The women finish by climbing back up the lower part of the Col de la Croix back to the start line.

Stage 2: Aigle - Villars-sur-Ollon (ITT), 15.7km

The 15.7 kilometre individual time trial from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon revisits the circuit used on the previous stage. Starting from the UCI headquarters, the race joins the stage 1 loop and heads up to Villars-sur-Ollon.

Stage 3: Vevey - Champagne, 128.8km

The women's race then heads to Vevey for a punchy third stage with four categorised climbs - the first of which coming in the first 10km on the Rue de Cremiéres which looks quite steep from the profile. The next two climbs come before the midway point with the long, undulating Thierrens and gentler Orzens ascents. A final climb to Villars-Burquin with 13km to go is a chance for the GC contenders.

Stage 4: Champagne - Champagne, 127.3km

The final stage gets the climbing out of the way earlier, with a long climb to the Col des Étroits summited at kilometre 21.4 and the La Vue des Alpes climb at kilometer 83. The mostly flat or downhill run into the line after 127.3km gives the sprinters one opportunity for glory on this final stage.