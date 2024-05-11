Critérium du Dauphiné route

All the route details for the 76th edition of the eight-day race

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route (Image credit: ASO)
Jump to:

The 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné presents the riders with a slow build starting for the time in the Allier department, leading to a trio of Alpine summit finishes in a row with the Collet d'Allevard, Samoëns 1600 for the first time, and the Plateau des Glières. 

The race, which takes place from June 2-9, will challenge with 32,987m of elevation gain with 28 categorized climbs over 1,203 kilometres. 

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 1
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 1(Image credit: ASO)
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 2
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 2(Image credit: ASO)
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 3
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 3(Image credit: ASO)
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 4
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 4(Image credit: ASO)
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 5
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 5(Image credit: ASO)
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 6
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 6(Image credit: ASO)
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 7
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 7(Image credit: ASO)
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 8
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 8(Image credit: ASO)

