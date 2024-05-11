Critérium du Dauphiné route

The 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné presents the riders with a slow build starting for the time in the Allier department, leading to a trio of Alpine summit finishes in a row with the Collet d'Allevard, Samoëns 1600 for the first time, and the Plateau des Glières.

The race, which takes place from June 2-9, will challenge with 32,987m of elevation gain with 28 categorized climbs over 1,203 kilometres.

In addition, the race will feature a 34.4km time trial on stage 4, and two stages earmarked for sprinters.

“We tried to take a progressive course to gain strength each day without creating big gaps, apart from the time. And the final weekend we will have a show. From Friday even if there is only the final climb, the stage will hurt your legs. I can already hear the purists saying that there are no big passes, but the locals say that the arrival at Samoëns 1600 is even harder than Joux Plane. And to have done it by car, it’s impressive,” Gilles Maignan, Critérium du Dauphiné director, told Le Dauphiné Libéré.

Stage 1: Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule - Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, 174.8km

The opening stage in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule is one for the sprinters. The 174.8km route, not completely flat with over 2000m of elevation gain, will start with three categorized climbs before tackling two loops of the finishing circuit around Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule.

Stage 2: Gannat - Col de la Loge, 142km

Riders on top of their game will get their first chance to deal some damage to their rivals in the 142km stage 2 in the gruelling finishing 25km sequence leading up to the Col de la Loge.

Starting in Gannat, the riders will face 2570m of elevation gain as they take on the Côte de Fagot (5.3km at 5.4%) and the Col Saint-Thomas (4.5km at 6.6%) in the first 70 kilometres before rolling terrain brings them to the ascents of Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan (7km at 5.8%) and the Col de la Croix Ladret (3.1km at 6.1%) leading to the final push up Col de la Loge.

Stage 3: Celles-sur-Durolle - Les Estables, 181.2km

The leg-breaking stage to Les Estables, on the rugged terrain of the Puy-de-Dôme and Haute-Loire departments, is the ideal scenario for a strong breakaway to shake up the pecking order. Starting in Celles-sur-Durolle, stage 3 will challenge with five categorized climbs including the category 2 ascent of Côte de Saint-Victor-sur-Arlanc (3.1 km at 9.4%) mid-way in the 181.2km day.

Stage 4: Saint-Germain-Laval - Neulise, 34.4km

According to ASO, power riders will be drooling at the prospect of the 34.4km time trial with 445m of elevation around Neulise which has the potential to open even wider gaps in the general classification.

Last year, Jonas Vingegaard put time on his rival in the 31.1km TT with 445m of elevation gain, with only a handful of riders getting within a minute of the Dane.

Stage 5: Amplepuis - Saint-Priest, 200.2km

The longest stage, at 200.2km long, stage 5 is the final chance for non-climbers to claim a win, and should probably finish with a sprint finish, with a 1-km home straight in Saint-Priest, in the suburbs of Lyon. Though the route includes four categorized climbs, the last one, the Côte de Bel-Air (1.8km at 5.1%) will take place with 20km to go.

Stage 6: Hauterives - Le Collet d’Allevard, 173.2km

Setting out from Hauterives, stage 6 will pit the field against the Col du Granier (8.9km at 5.4%), 45km from the finish and, after that, will end with the 11.1 km slog at an average gradient of 8.1% up the Collet d’Allevard. The 173.2km stage will deliver 3206 metres of elevation gain.

Stage 7: Albertville - Samoëns 1600, 145.5km

The Alpine trilogy will continue on Saturday with Act 2 which packs an even bigger punch with an altitude gain of 4,268m over a distance of 145.5 km. The Queen Stage should be pivotal in the battle for the overall victory.

The traditional Col des Saisies (9.4 km at 6.6%), Col des Aravis (6.9 km at 6.9%) and Col de la Colombière (11.6km at 5.8%) will soften up the peloton in the first 85km of racing before the eye-popping Côte d'Arâches (6.1km à 7.1%). Finally, the stage ends with the premiere of HC-ascent of Samoëns 1600 (10 km à 9.3%).

Stage 8: Thônes - Plateau des Glières, 152.5km

Act 3 will be rife with opportunities for others to usurp the crown at the eleventh hour. If the field is feeling riotous at the start in Thônes, a dangerous move can emerge on the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin (7.1 km at 7.3%), push the pace on Col des Esserieux (4.2km at 5.4%) and consolidate on the climb to Mont Salève (12.1 km at 6.8%) in the second part of the stage. And finally put the leader between a rock and a hard place on the Plateau des Glières (9.4km at 7.1%).

It was on this side of the ascent that Julian Alaphilippe rocketed to the win in the final stage of the 2013 Tour de l'Avenir.