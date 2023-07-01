Tour de France stage 1: Adam Yates wins ahead of twin brother Simon in Bilbao

Image 1 of 16 Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France in Bilbao, Spain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) looking serious at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Protests erupted across France before stage 1 after police in Paris shot and killed a teenager (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Basque flags wave for the Grand Depart of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The official ribbon cutting (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mathieu van der Poel before stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The Bay of Biscay (Bizkaiko Golkoa) provided a nice backdrop for the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) ready for his final Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Simon Guglielmi (Arkea-Samsic), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X), Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) were part of the breakaway on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The Tour de France starts! (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Simon Gugliemi, Valentin Ferron, Jonas Gregaard, Lilian Calmejane and Pascal Eenkhoorn in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Esteban Chavez on the big screen before the Grand Depart (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A young fan held above the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) EF-EasyPost on the big screen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) pushes the pace in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 1 of the Tour de France in Bilbao, overpowering his brother Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) in the closing metres after they escaped together after the final climb of the Pike with 9km to go.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the sprint for third place at 12 seconds with his arms aloft. He was celebrating his teammate’s stage win and yellow jersey, but it was also an early psychological blow for the Slovenian to take out the sprint from a 13-man chasing group that featured Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

The rugged terrain in the finale led to a breathless finale, with the peloton whittled down considerably by the pace on the Alto del Vivero. A crash on the descent forced Enric Mas (Movistar) out of the Tour and saw Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) lose all hope of a high overall finish.

The race ignited on the Pike, where Adam Yates set a brisk tempo for Pogacar that only Vingegaard and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) could follow. Pogacar proceeded to lead Vingegaard across the summit, while the rest of the race scrambled to get back in touch.

The road continued to climb past the KoM, and the Yates brothers seized the opportunity to forge clear, opening a gap of 10 seconds or so on the drop into Bilbao.

They combined smoothly ahead of a chasing group powered by Jumbo-Visma on behalf of Vingegaard. Wout van Aert, Thibaut Pinot, Mikel Landa, Jai Hindley, Mattias Skjelmose and Michael Woods were all aboard, but there were hefty time gaps for the remainder of the GC contenders on a dramatic opening afternoon of racing.

