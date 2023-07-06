Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar claws back time with victory at Cauterets
Hindley drops down overall standings as Vingegaard moves into maillot jaune
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains resolutely in the hunt to win the Tour de France after dropping Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 6 to Cauterets.
Vingegaard did enough to divest Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) of the yellow jersey after springing onto the attack on the Col du Tourmalet, but it was hard to couch the day as anything other than a bracing defeat for the Dane.
For most of the day, the terms of engagement were dictated by Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma squad, who dispatched Wout van Aert in the early break and then split the race asunder on the Tourmalet ahead of a Vingegaard attack that only Pogačar could follow.
Van Aert waited for Vingegaard and Pogačar on the descent before leading them back up to the break. On the final climb to Cauterets, Van Aert proceeded to lay down a brisk tempo to tee up Vingegaard, who inevitably attacked again with 4.6km to go.
Pogačar was again the only man who could follow, but at first, he looked to be clinging on to Vingegaard in desperation. Instead, he conjured up a rope-a-dope worthy of Muhammad Ali.
2.8km from the summit, Pogačar accelerated sharply off of Vingegaard's rear wheel, immediately opening a sizeable gap on the Dane. He would reach the finish 24 seconds up on Vingegaard.
In the overall standings, Vingegaard lies just 25 seconds ahead of Pogačar, while Hindley is third at 1:34.
More to follow…
Results
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
