Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar claws back time with victory at Cauterets

Image 1 of 23 Tadej Pogacar takes a bow after winning stage 6 at Cauterets (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory on stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jonas Vingegaard on the attack followed closely by Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jonas Vingegaard on the attack followed closely by Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jonas Vingegaard on the attack followed closely by Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Wout van Aert dropped back from the breakaway to help his team leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) on the attack for mountain points (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Emanuel Buchmann leads the yellow jersey group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the White Best Young Rider Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) attacked with 1.4km to go on the climbing the Col du Tourmalet to lead the race headed for the finish at Cauterets-Cambasque (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost clawed his way across the Col du Tourmalet to catch the leaders across the top (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton climbing to the Col d'Aspin while fans cheer the procession (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) falls from the lead group with 50km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The breakaway on stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France heads to Col d'Aspin (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) drives the front group on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A view of the breakaway climbing the Col d'Aspin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A general view of front group climbing the Col d'Aspin on 144.9km stage from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Second overall in the GC, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) competes in the peloton on stage six before the Col d'Aspin climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) leads the large breakaway group on stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the yellow leaders jersey rides among teammates in peloton (Image credit: Getty) Jai Hindley of Bora-Hansgrohe, in the Yellow leader jersey, rides in front of Emanuel Buchmann in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 6 of the Tour de France, his first day in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Bib number 1 of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) prior to the stage 6 from Tarbes (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Tour de France on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains resolutely in the hunt to win the Tour de France after dropping Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 6 to Cauterets.

Vingegaard did enough to divest Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) of the yellow jersey after springing onto the attack on the Col du Tourmalet, but it was hard to couch the day as anything other than a bracing defeat for the Dane.

For most of the day, the terms of engagement were dictated by Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma squad, who dispatched Wout van Aert in the early break and then split the race asunder on the Tourmalet ahead of a Vingegaard attack that only Pogačar could follow.

Van Aert waited for Vingegaard and Pogačar on the descent before leading them back up to the break. On the final climb to Cauterets, Van Aert proceeded to lay down a brisk tempo to tee up Vingegaard, who inevitably attacked again with 4.6km to go.

Pogačar was again the only man who could follow, but at first, he looked to be clinging on to Vingegaard in desperation. Instead, he conjured up a rope-a-dope worthy of Muhammad Ali.

2.8km from the summit, Pogačar accelerated sharply off of Vingegaard's rear wheel, immediately opening a sizeable gap on the Dane. He would reach the finish 24 seconds up on Vingegaard.

In the overall standings, Vingegaard lies just 25 seconds ahead of Pogačar, while Hindley is third at 1:34.

More to follow…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling