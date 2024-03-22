La Flèche Wallonne 2024 route
One more lap added to mid-week Spring Classic
La Flèche Wallonne will see the peloton tackle the famous leg-breaking finish up the Mur de Huy four times in 2024.
The men's La Flèche Wallonne (April 17) will run from Charleroi for the first time since 2021, covering 199.1km as the riders take on nine climbs on the day, including ascents of the 1.3km, 9.6% Mur de Huy at 104.1km, 135.8km, 167.5km and at the finish.
La Flèche Wallonne 2024 climbs
- Côte d'Yvoir, km. 43.2 (155.9km to go)
- Côte d'Ereffe, km. 91.2 (107.9km to go)
- Mur de Huy, km. 104.1 (95km to go)
- Côte d'Ereffe, km. 122.9 (76.2km to go)
- Mur de Huy, km. 135.8 (63.3km to go)
- Côte d'Ereffe, km. 154.6 (44.5km to go)
- Mur de Huy, km. 167.5 (31.6km to go)
- Côte d'Ereffe, km. 186.2 (12.9 km to go)
- Mur de Huy, km. 199.1 (finish)
