Tour de France 2023 - Stage 4 preview
Tuesday, July 4, 2023: Dax to Nogaro, 182km
Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro
Date: July 4, 2023
Distance: 182km
Stage type: Flat
The second stage in France is a second chance for the pure sprinters, with a high-speed finish on the Nogaro motor racing circuit, also known as the Circuit Paul Armagnac.
Expect massive lead out train, high speeds and a close finish on the 800m long finishing straight.
