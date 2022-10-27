Tour de France 2023 - Stage 4 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Tuesday, July 4, 2023: Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Image 1 of 1
Tour de France 2023 - first week profiles
Tour de France 2023 - first week profiles (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro 

Date: July 4, 2023

Distance: 182km

Stage type: Flat

The second stage in France is a second chance for the pure sprinters, with a high-speed finish on the Nogaro motor racing circuit, also known as the Circuit Paul Armagnac. 

Expect massive lead out train, high speeds and a close finish on the 800m long finishing straight.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1