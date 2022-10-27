Tour de France 2023 - Stage 4 preview

Image 1 of 1 Tour de France 2023 - first week profiles (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro

Date: July 4, 2023

Distance: 182km

Stage type: Flat

The second stage in France is a second chance for the pure sprinters, with a high-speed finish on the Nogaro motor racing circuit, also known as the Circuit Paul Armagnac.

Expect massive lead out train, high speeds and a close finish on the 800m long finishing straight.