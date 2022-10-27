Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Friday, July 14, 2023: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

TOPSHOT GroupamaFDJ teams French rider David Gaudu CR cycles in the ascent of Alpe dHuez during the 12th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1651 km between Briancon and LAlpedHuez in the French Alps on July 14 2022 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images
Bastille Day at the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier

Date: July 14, 2023

Distance: 138km

Stage type: Mountain

Bastille Day opens the middle weekend of the 2023 Tour de France, stage 13 setting up fireworks indeed with a summit finish at Col du Grand Colombier (17.4km at 7.1%). It is the first time the Tour has been hosted by the small mediaeval town of Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne. From the tranquil setting of the four-flower rated town on the Dombes river the race should be anything but calm. 

The peloton will climb to the Hauteville-Lompnes plateau to finish on the 1,531-metre summit of Grand Colombier for only a second time. The first summit finish took place in 2020, when Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) outdueled yellow jersey Primož Roglič (jumbo-Visma) on the fearsome summit, setting him into position to overtake the race lead five days later. The climb in the Jura extends for 17.4km at an average gradient of 7.1%, with the final few hundred metres peaking at 12%.

