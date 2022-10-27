Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13 preview

Image 1 of 2 Bastille Day at the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Grand Colombier climb is 17.4km at 7.1% average gradient (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier

Date: July 14, 2023

Distance: 138km

Stage type: Mountain

Bastille Day opens the middle weekend of the 2023 Tour de France, stage 13 setting up fireworks indeed with a summit finish at Col du Grand Colombier (17.4km at 7.1%). It is the first time the Tour has been hosted by the small mediaeval town of Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne. From the tranquil setting of the four-flower rated town on the Dombes river the race should be anything but calm.

The peloton will climb to the Hauteville-Lompnes plateau to finish on the 1,531-metre summit of Grand Colombier for only a second time. The first summit finish took place in 2020, when Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) outdueled yellow jersey Primož Roglič (jumbo-Visma) on the fearsome summit, setting him into position to overtake the race lead five days later. The climb in the Jura extends for 17.4km at an average gradient of 7.1%, with the final few hundred metres peaking at 12%.