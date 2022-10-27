Tour de France 2023 – Analysing the contenders

With the 2023 Tour de France route now officially published in Paris, speculation will rapidly begin to mount on whether Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will repeat his 2022 victory, if Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) can sweep back into power or if a completely different favourite arises in next year’s race.

Memories of last July are still fresh, of course, and given the 2022 Tour was widely rated as one of the most spectacular in recent history, that only adds to the uncertainty - in a good way.

To recap very briefly, Vingegaard’s ability to dislodge a seemingly unstoppable Pogačar from power tore up the predicted script with a vengeance. Pogačar’s bounce back in the third week was quelled by a ferociously strong Jumbo-Visma team (even when lacking an injured Primoz Roglic) captained by Wout Van Aert and Vingegaard in person. But COVID-19 was stalking through the peloton, too, making the GC battle even more unpredictable as the contenders’ teams, most notably UAE but others as well, lost rider after rider.

And what's in store for 2023? The almost unprecedented presence of high mountain stages in every week of the route, combined with a dearth of time trialling - and what little there is, has an uphill slant - will favour the out-and-out climbers over the all-rounders. But so much mountain climbing at so many different points will make it hard to predict where exactly the race will burst into life, and thus make calculating strength even more crucial than usual.

As for the riders, while Vingegaard will be pushing for a second title, and this route certainly isn't unfavourable to him, Pogačar’s determination to regain his lost Tour crown cannot be doubted. But that is equally true of 2019 winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers). And there’s a constantly increasing number of teams and riders who want in on the yellow jersey battle.

Belgium is collectively holding its breath over what Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) might achieve in his possible Tour debut, for one thing, while Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is determined to put his ultra-difficult 2022 Grand Tour season behind him. Squads like Bora-Hansgrohe, AG2R Citröen, Groupama-FDJ, EF Education-EasyPost, Movistar and BikeExchange-Jayco will all have their big hitters in play as well. But as Roglič and Pogačar both know to their cost from recent Tours, nothing can be taken for granted before Paris. After 2022, it’s hard to avoid the sensation that anything really could happen in the 2023 Tour. So much the better.

Jonas Vingegaard

Team: Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma Age: 25

25 Tour experience: Winner in 2022, runner-up in 2021

Jonas Vingegaard is the reigning champion (Image credit: Getty images)

He might have been considered the Tour's surprise package of 2021, claiming a runner-up spot overall when suddenly flung into the limelight after Jumbo-Visma team leader Primož Roglič crashed out. But in 2022 Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma played a strategic masterpiece against defending champion Tadej Pogacar, and the Dane went one better. The Slovenian has yet to get the measure of Vingegaard when the Dane is defending the yellow jersey and for now, Vingegaard remains the top favourite for victory in 2023.

His biggest weak point? He is still very limited in previous experience in Grand Tours, having only raced three, and he might find himself struggling if caught out, say, on a transition stage. The absence of a cobbled stage like in 2022 removes one of the most unpredictable stages from the Tour, where again, the Danish star might have suddenly been vulnerable. However, Vingegaard’s ability to mould himself into a new role was put to the test in the 2021 Tour and he turned up trumps.

Described by race director Christian Prudhomme as a 'course for climbers', the 2023 Tour route will give as talented a mountain climber like Vingegaard plenty of opportunities to shine. But his aptitude for ultra-steep ascents and racing at altitude means the Tour's ascent of the Col de La Loze in the Alps will be one major point in his favour, as given his talent for climbing and time trialling, so will be the third week uphill TT.

In his favour, too, there has been no sign of any power struggle between himself and Jumbo-Visma co-leader Primoz Roglic. He now knows what it feels like to win a Grand Tour and will have added confidence going into 2023 as a result. Right now, then, Vingegaard’s options for a second straight Tour win are anything but limited.

Tadej Pogačar

Team: UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates Age: 24

24 Tour experience: Winner in 2020 and 2021, runner-up in 2022

Pogacar had to settle for second place in 2022 (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)

Just the most cursory of glances at Tadej Pogačar’s track record in the Tour de France makes it obvious why he has to be considered the number one rival for Jonas Vingegaard: in terms of all-round results in the last three years, Pogačar is the most successful Tour de France racer out there.

Pogačar also showed last year that even when he is on the backfoot after losing the jersey to Vingegaard, he will fight back as hard as possible. His team were far from being their best in last year’s Tour as COVID-19 decimated their ranks, but Pogačar never let that overly affect him and he remained bullishly aggressive all the way to the very last mountain stage.

Rounding off his 2022 season at Il Lombardia with a resounding win, his second in a row, is the ideal way for any rider to go into the winter. But after what he’s seen in this October in the 2023 Tour presentation, Pogacar has no reason at all to be worried.

Powerful on all terrains, well aware of what went wrong in last year’s race and able - he says - to correct it, almost any route would suit him. But the very hilly start in the Basque Country is prime terrain for ambushes and long-range attacks and that’s arguably what Pogacar will have liked about the Tour presentation the best of all. An uphill time trial will bring back pleasurable memories of how he won the 2020 Tour at Planche des Belle Filles. And a return to the Vosges, where he's proved indomitable in the 2020 and the 2022 Tours (before it all went awry in the Alps), will arguably be a close second.

A fourth critical element is the plethora of high mountain stages throughout the entire route. Pogačar is a rider who thrives on being unpredictable and in a route where it's impossible to tell where it'll all blow apart, he'll be in his element.

Egan Bernal

Team: Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers Age: 25

25 Tour experience: 2018 - third, 2019 - first, 2020 - DNF

Bernal aims to be back at the 2023 Tour after a three-year absence (Image credit: Getty Images)

The big incognito in this year’s Tour de France GC battle, Egan Bernal’s mere presence on the start line of the race already constitutes a huge triumph. His life-threatening injuries from his appalling crash on January 24 2021 and the potential for complications in the recovery process both made it look unlikely he would be returning soon. Yet there in Bilbao on July 1st, if all goes well, he will be.

Bernal is playing a cautious game, even saying that just to finish in Paris would be a massive success. And he’s right - it would. But he’s got several advantages to his name, the first being that after such a fast comeback, the odds that he goes all the way back to his top form once again is very much within the realms of possibility. In which case, his ability to both climb brilliantly and time trial more than adequately make him a major GC threat.

The 2023 route, with so much climbing, will certainly be to Bernal's liking and like Pogacar and Vingegaard, he won't miss the absence of a cobbled stage, though perhaps he'll have a few regrets that a rumoured TTT will not be happening. Of all the summit finishes, there'll be a great deal of interest in how he handles La Grand Colombier summit finish on stage 13, as that was where Bernal cracked definitively in the 2020 Tour, losing seven minutes and the mantel of Tour favourite with it.

It's worth bearing in mind his team contain several riders like Tom Pidcock and Daní Martinez who could challenge for GC on their own account and a former winner, Geraint Thomas, who could both act as a foil or likely race for the overall in his own right. And unlike the two top favourites, given the challenges he’s had to overcome merely to make it to the Tour, in 2023 Bernal has absolutely nothing to lose. To judge from his interviews, rather than his team putting him under pressure to perform, it may well be his own sense of ambition that is responsible for that. But no matter the cause for the motivation, the 2023 Tour is a race he can choose to tackle with any strategy he wants - and he'll be all the more dangerous for that.

Primoz Roglič

Team: Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma Age: 32

32 Tour experience: 2017 - 38th, 2018 - fourth, 2020 - second, 2021 - DNF, 2022 - DNF

Primoz Roglic has crashed out twice in the Tour de France and once in the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

To say Primoz Roglič has unfinished business in the Tour de France would be as obvious as saying he’s had more than his fair share of misfortune in Grand Tours, or that he’s one of the most talented and dangerous GC specialists out there.

Two years of bad crashes and serious injuries have wrecked the Slovenian’s 2021 and 2022 Tours, despite Roglič’s refusal to throw in the towel and battle on until the last possible moment before abandoning. That sheer courage in the teeth of adversity is another of his strengths, of course, but arguably the biggest one is that unlike Pogačar, the sole leader in the UAE Team, Jumbo-Visma’s double-headed challenge with Vingegaard makes the Dutch team an even more formidable force.

Nor, of course, can we forget Wout Van Aert, on paper not a GC rider, but nonetheless, if we go by his climbing and TT performances last year, another potential threat overall for Jumbo-Visma to use.

Soon to turn 33, age is not in Roglič’s favour, although it’s yet to prove a major challenge. The Tour start in the Basque Country - where the narrow, technical labyrinth of hilly roads has been a happy hunting ground for Roglič in the past - could be another huge plus. The return of the Col de La Loze will be a welcome morale-booster as that was, in 2020, one of the few occasions he had Pogacar up against the ropes on a climb. But more than a great route, what Roglič really needs is some good luck. Or as bike riders like to say, a lack of bad luck. The rest he can handle.

Remco Evenepoel

Team: QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Age: 22

22 Tour experience: none

Evenepoel has never raced the Tour, but his Vuelta victory in 2022 has catapulted the Belgian into contention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fastest rising star in cycling has yet to cut his teeth in the Tour de France, yet such is his success rate, assuming he takes part Remco Evenepoel will roll away from the start line in Bilbao next July 1st as one of the main favourites.

The big question is whether he'll be there, of course. Evenepoel will not appreciate the absence of time-trialling kilometres in comparison to the 2023 Giro d'Italia - 22 in the Tour compared to 70 in the Giro. But a decision has yet to be officially published and the chance of riding the Tour in the rainbow jersey is hardly an opportunity to be turned down lightly.

The weight of expectations so far has not proved too heavy a burden for the Belgian, already at 22 the winner of a Grand Tour in Spain last September, a defending World Champion and widely tipped by a significant number of his compatriots as being on track to dominate the sport for years to come.

The Tour is not the Vuelta of course, and Evenepoel may yet find the much longer climbs on the Alps to his disliking. (He certainly had enough issues with the Dolomites in the 2021 Giro d’Italia).

But the high number of hilly stages is certainly a plus for Evenepoel, given his love of breakaways in that kind of terrain, and even if the time trialling is limited, he’s shown on more than one occasion that he knows how to exploit it to the maximum. If he gets a good gap early on in the Basque Country or on the Puy de Dôme at the Massif Central, his rivals may well find themselves struggling for terrain to bring Evenepoel back under control.

Enric Mas

Team: Movistar

Movistar Age: 27

27 Tour experience: 2019 - 22nd, 2020 - fifth, 2021 - sixth, 2022 - DNF

Mas has placed sixth and fifth in the 2021 and 2020 Tours de France respectively (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Remco Evenepoel isn’t the only rider considered a top overall contender for next July thanks to the 2022 Vuelta a España. Such was the scale of Enric Mas’ debacle in the 2022 Tour de France after a series of crashes saw him suffer a mental ‘block’ while descending, that without his third runner’s up spot in the Vuelta in five years a few weeks later, Spain’s top GC rider would have all but lost his GC credentials entirely.

Yet Mas is back in the mix again after his hugely impressive 2022 Vuelta. And although an ideal Tour de France route for the man from Mallorca would probably feature zero time trialling, the absence of a Roubaix-esque stage from the route, the near dearth of chronos and a seriously tough run through the Jura and Alps will definitely be to his liking.

Given it’s so different from the Vuelta routes, it’s hard to know if Mas can really go higher than his career-best result of fifth overall in the Tour de France. But like Bernal, he will go into the Tour without excessive expectations, and as he showed in the Vuelta last year, it’s when he’s on the backfoot that he’s at his most dangerous. Watch this space.

Richard Carapaz

Team: EF Education-EasyPost

EF Education-EasyPost Age: 29

29 Tour experience: 2020 - 13th, 2021 - third

Carapaz claimed third overall in the 2021 edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can never rule out Richard Carapaz, largely because he is one of the most versatile, quietly inventive GC racers out there. After his 2022 Vuelta a España bid went up in smoke, he bounced back with no less than three mountaintop stage wins and the King of the Mountains jersey. In the 2019 Giro d’Italia, despite being virtually ignored as a contender, he used his under-the-radar status to forge a spectacularly well-crafted overall victory. In the 2021 Tour de France, he tenaciously plodded his way to third place in Paris. And so the list goes on.

With that degree of resourcefulness, as well as podium finishes in all three Grand Tours, cycling’s current Olympic champion will probably be pleased at such an unusually punchy, hill-packed first week in the 2023 Tour. That’s exactly the sort of terrain in which he thrives.

From then on, as proven in the 2022 Giro where he remained stubbornly close to the top spot all the way to the finish, Carapaz has shown that when he sets his eye on an objective, handling the pressure of expectations is something he knows how to do very well. In a Tour route with so many pinch points, that could prove to be a critical quality next July.

Aleksandr Vlasov

Team: Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe Age: 26

26 Tour experience: 2022 - fifth

Aleksandr Vlasov is widely considered a key outsider for the Tour de France (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

A bad crash and subsequent back injury almost did for Aleksandr Vlasov's chances last July in the Tour de France, not to mention a positive for COVID-19 in the Tour de Suisse immediately beforehand. Yet despite his difficulties, the 26-year-old still secured a top-five finish in his debut in cycling’s toughest stage race.

Hugely gifted on the steepest ascents, Vlasov will be more than appreciative of both the inclusion of the Puy de Dôme and the Grand Colombière. Overall, this is the kind of punchy, nervous Tour in which he's thrived in the past, with the uphill time trial on stage 16 another obvious target.

Vlasov remains an outsider for now in the 2023 Tour. But the Bora-Hansgrohe team are a team almost constantly on the rise in the Grand Tours, and with a Giro d’Italia winner like Jai Hindley to act as co-leader, the two could form an intriguing and very effective GC double act. To be tipped by no less a figure of authority than Geraint Thomas as a dark horse favourite for the 2022 Tour speaks volumes of how highly rated Vlasov already is by his rivals. And 2023 could well be where Vlasov takes another big step up.

Jai Hindley

Team: Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe Age: 26

26 Tour experience: none

Hindley won the 2022 Giro d'Italia, but has never raced the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The relative lack of time trialling revealed in the 2023 Tour de France can only make what is already an already attractive route for Jai Hindley even more attractive. The race is backloaded with mountain stages and Hindley is strongest in the third week, too.

So for all Hindley will be a Tour de France debutant, his excellent track record in the Giro d’Italia, and his ability to make the most of the climbing stages all indicate the man from Perth, Australia could well be up there with the more experienced Tour de France contenders.

The route isn't exactly ideal for Hindley, albeit better than the 2023 Giro, where the three time trial stages represent a significant hurdle. Perhaps some more full-on high mountain stages of the kind where he's excelled in Italy in the past would have been to his liking. But the opportunities for climbers are certainly not lacking.

Hindley has another big factor in his favour: his squad. It's not just about having Vlasov alongside him to ease the pressure for results. To judge by past history in Grand Tours, Bora-Hansgrohe are sure to have considerable strength in depth when it comes to allrounders to back their contenders. Riders like Lennard Kamna were critical in the past for Hindley and may well have that role again. So Hindley will be very well protected in the flatter transition stages, where he’d hypothetically be most vulnerable.

Simon Yates

Team: BikeExchange-Jayco

BikeExchange-Jayco Age: 30

30 Tour experience: 2014 - DNF, 2015 - 89th, 2017 - seventh, 2019 - 49th, 2021 - DNF

Simon Yates could switch from battling for the Giro overall to the Tour de France in 2023 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A probable switch for Simon Yates back to GC contention in the Tour de France comes in a year where the climbing-heavy final week will suit him and the uphill time trial could see him ideally placed to strike. On the downside, it remains to be seen if his punchy, unpredictable racing style works as well in the more setpiece Tour GC battles as it has done in other stage races. But either way, after a disastrous Grand Tour season in 2022, the man from Bury, England will surely be on a mission come next July.

More mountain top finishes than just the four on offer in 2023 would have been ideal for Yates, but the mammoth climbs in the Alps like the Joux-Plane and the Grand Colombiere will be up his street. So, too, will be an ascent as steep as the Puy de Dôme, with marked similarities to the lungburstingly difficult Sega di Ala climb in the 2021 Giro d'Italia where he launched one of his most memorable attacks.

Bubbling under

Geraint Thomas could be one of the top outside favourites (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might seem surprising that a former Tour winner and podium finisher like Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) may be an outsider in 2022 and a more accurate description would arguably be that of an incognito.

It has to be said though that last July Thomas was one of four potential leaders for Ineos Grenadiers and he emerged as the definitive GC contender. Of all the GC dark horses for the 2023 Tour, then, Thomas is arguably the most likely to gallop into the realms of overall favourite.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) has a rather bigger question mark around his potential to shine in the Tour. Twice fourth in the Tour, Landa is notoriously unpredictable as a racer and if he avoids the bad luck that so doggedly pursues him in general, who knows what could happen.

Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citröen) is yet another climber who will have been delighted with what he saw flash up on the screens of Paris Palais de Congrès this October. O’Connor’s woefully difficult 2022 Tour de France has undeservedly seen his spectacular 2021 race fade fast into the rear-view mirror. 2023, with such a strong emphasis on the Alps where he took such a brilliant victory in Tignes two Tours ago could well be a different story.

Romain Bardet (DSM) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) represent two different sides of the same French coin. Both are hugely talented climbers from the host nation, both have top ten finishes in last year’s Tour de France and both he and Gaudu will likely be delighted with a route that even with such a low proportion of Pyrenean stages, still favours the mountain specialists. Bardet, too, can count on a strong team performance in the TTT, something which may be trickier for Groupama-FDJ. Gaudu, on the other hand, has a fourth place in the 2022 race to boost his morale, two places better than Bardet last July, and his best Grand Tour result to date.

Thomas may regret the lack of a Roubaix cobbles stage and the lack of more time-trialling kilometres, but for all of these riders, the sheer number of mountain stages and opportunities to surprise their rivals will prove a major attraction. Bardet, too, will be pleased to see the return of the Saint Gervais-Mont Blanc climb as a summit finish, as that was where he took an impressive Tour stage win back in 2016.