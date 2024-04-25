Itzulia Women 2024 route

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

All the route details for the 3rd edition of the three-day race

In what the organisers promise will be the most mountainous edition, the route of the 2024 Itzulia Women will cover 358.9km over three stages from May 12-14 in the Basque Country of Spain. 

The third edition will include nine categorised mountain passes - one category 1, two category 2, and six category 3 - for a challenging event suited to the best climbers in the Women's WorldTour.

Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 1 Profile
Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 1 Profile(Image credit: Itzulia Women)
Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 2 profile
Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 2 profile(Image credit: Itzulia Women)
Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 3 profile
Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 3 profile(Image credit: Itzulia Women)

