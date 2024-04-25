Itzulia Women 2024 route

In what the organisers promise will be the most mountainous edition, the route of the 2024 Itzulia Women will cover 358.9km over three stages from May 12-14 in the Basque Country of Spain.

The third edition will include nine categorised mountain passes - one category 1, two category 2, and six category 3 - for a challenging event suited to the best climbers in the Women's WorldTour.

Stage 1: Vitoria-Gasteiz - Elgoibar, 140km

Image 1 of 2 Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 1 Profile (Image credit: Itzulia Women) Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 1 route (Image credit: Itzulia Women)

The first stage of the Itzulia Women 2024 is its longest and has the highest cumulative elevation gain. Despite having just 3 categorised mountain passes, it includes plenty of climbs and descents.

The 140km stage starting from Vitoria-Gasteiz could present a favourable day for a breakaway that could escape on the category 1 ascent of Olaeta, 37.7km into the stage. The last few kilometres climb steadily uphill on a continuous false flat until the finish line in Elgoibar.

Stage 2: Basauri - Basauri, 104km

Image 1 of 2 Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 2 profile (Image credit: Itzulia Women) Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 2 route (Image credit: Itzulia Women)

The race organisers are expecting 104km stage 2 to be the most nervous stage this year. The figure-eight-shaped loop route includes three categorised ascents and a finish with several uncategorized punchy climbs and descents that are sure to decide the stage winner.

The final 10 kilometres will force contenders to be well positioned or able to manage the potential changes of pace or see their bid for overall victory vanish up the road.

Stage 3: Donostia - Donostia, 114.9km

Image 1 of 2 Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 3 profile (Image credit: Itzulia Women) Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 3 route (Image credit: Itzulia Women)

In the most decisive stage of the race, the peloton will tackle a similar route to the Classica San Sebastian, which includes the Jaizkibel, Gurutze, and the climb up the Murgil wall to Mendizorrotz, followed by a descent and flat-run into Donostia.

Last year, the peloton shattered on the category 1 Jaizkibel, leaving an elite group of about 20 riders to fight for victory. Attacks flew on the Mendizorrotz climb, with a few chasers able to tack back onto the lead group of five riders until Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) made her winning solo move, less than 13km to go.