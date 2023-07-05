Tour de France: Jai Hindley wins stage 5 as Vingegaard drops Pogacar in Pyrenees
Australian moves into yellow jersey after day-long attack
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 5 live - into the mountainsFirst key full mountain stage takes peloton into Pyrenees
-
Tour de France: Jai Hindley wins stage 5 as Vingegaard drops Pogacar in PyreneesAustralian moves into yellow jersey after day-long attack
-
Eyewitness: Inside a Tour de France team briefing with Israel Premier-TechCyclingnews got a look behind the curtain at the start of stage 4
-
Antonia Niedermaier, Urska Zigart abandon Giro Donne after stage 6 crashCrashes create further GC gaps as Annemiek van Vleuten extends maglia rosa lead