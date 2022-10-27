Tour de France 2023 - Stage 2 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Sunday, July 2, 2023: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Stage 2 includes Jaizkibel climb, well known from the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa
(Image credit: ASO)

Date: July 2, 2023

Distance: 209km

Stage type: hilly

Stage 2 features more hilly terrain in the Basque Country, following a 209km route from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Donostia San Sebastián on the coast. 

The Jaizkibel climb, famous from the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, is only 20km from the finish and so will have an impact on the stage and perhaps the race lead.

