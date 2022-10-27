Tour de France 2023 - Stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 3 Stage 2 includes Jaizkibel climb, well known from the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa (Image credit: ASO ) Tour de France 2023 - first week profiles (Image credit: ASO ) The map of stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián

Date: July 2, 2023

Distance: 209km

Stage type: hilly

Stage 2 features more hilly terrain in the Basque Country, following a 209km route from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Donostia San Sebastián on the coast.

The Jaizkibel climb, famous from the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, is only 20km from the finish and so will have an impact on the stage and perhaps the race lead.