Tour de France 2023 - Stage 2 preview
Sunday, July 2, 2023: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km
Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián
Date: July 2, 2023
Distance: 209km
Stage type: hilly
Stage 2 features more hilly terrain in the Basque Country, following a 209km route from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Donostia San Sebastián on the coast.
The Jaizkibel climb, famous from the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, is only 20km from the finish and so will have an impact on the stage and perhaps the race lead.
