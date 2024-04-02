Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 route

By Cyclingnews
published

Similar to 2023 course with change in final approach to Cauberg

Image 1 of 2
Route of the 2024 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
Route of the 2024 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition(Image credit: Amstel Gold Race)

Similar to last year’s race, the 2024 course for Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition will be 157.4km with a total of 21 climbs. The well-known final loop of 18 kilometers, with the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg, will be completed four times in 2024.  To force more attacks, organisers changed the final approach, with the route taking the Mathieu van der Poel allee, and then descending via the Daalhemerweg before starting the final climb of the Cauberg.

