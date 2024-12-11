Lauren De Crescenzo: Team Amani women gravel riders 'redefine what’s possible' in Africa

Lauren De Crescenzo shares photos and lessons shared and learned after spending 12 days with Black Mamba Development women

Lauren De Crescenzo took a selfie on a ride at the late-fall 2024 training camp in Kenya with Team Amani
Lauren De Crescenzo took a selfie on a ride at the late-fall 2024 training camp in Kenya with Team Amani(Image credit: Lauren De Crescenzo)

After a whirlwind year of races and training, it was time to embark on a last-minute trip that would permanently mark my perspective on cycling.

Mary Aleper Uganda cyclist Team Amani women's team
Mary Aleper Uganda cyclist Team Amani women's team(Image credit: Lauren De Crescenzo)
Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums last year at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.