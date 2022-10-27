Tour de France 2023 - Stage 19 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Friday, July 21, 2023: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

TOPSHOT The board girl writes Welcome on the Tour de France on her information board prior to the start of the 209 km sixteenth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 18 2016 between MoiransenMontagne and Berne AFP KENZO TRIBOUILLARD Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images
Moirans-en-Montagne last hosted a start of the Tour de France in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny

Date: July 21, 2023

Distance: 173km

Stage type: Flat

The sprinters will be content to see the high mountains of the Jura in eastern France from a distance as stage 19 meanders past low-lying lakes between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny. 

There is a pass over a not-too-intimidating Côte d’Ivory which should only provide a spark for the final 30km to the finish for the first time in the City of Character, known for dairies and famous Comté cheese.

