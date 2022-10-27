Tour de France 2023 - Stage 19 preview
Friday, July 21, 2023: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km
Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny
Date: July 21, 2023
Distance: 173km
Stage type: Flat
The sprinters will be content to see the high mountains of the Jura in eastern France from a distance as stage 19 meanders past low-lying lakes between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny.
There is a pass over a not-too-intimidating Côte d’Ivory which should only provide a spark for the final 30km to the finish for the first time in the City of Character, known for dairies and famous Comté cheese.
