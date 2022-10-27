Tour de France 2023 - Stage 19 preview

Image 1 of 2 Moirans-en-Montagne last hosted a start of the Tour de France in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Final week of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny

Date: July 21, 2023

Distance: 173km

Stage type: Flat

The sprinters will be content to see the high mountains of the Jura in eastern France from a distance as stage 19 meanders past low-lying lakes between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny.

There is a pass over a not-too-intimidating Côte d’Ivory which should only provide a spark for the final 30km to the finish for the first time in the City of Character, known for dairies and famous Comté cheese.