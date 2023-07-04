Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen wins two in a row in crash-marred stage 4
Caleb Ewan second, Phil Bauhaus third in Nogaro
Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France saw Belgian fastman Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claim a second victory in two days in a crash-filled bunch sprint finale.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) finished a narrowly defeated second on the flat stage from Dax to Nogaro, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in third.
Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) was amongst the late fallers on the motor speedway circuit that hosted the finish.
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) retained the overall lead for a fourth straight day.
After two bunch sprints, the race heads into the mountains on Wednesday, with a tough day starting in Pau and finishing in Laruns after the hors categorie Col de Soudet and category 1 Col de Marie-Blanque.
More to follow...
Results
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
