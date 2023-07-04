Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen wins two in a row in crash-marred stage 4

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Caleb Ewan second, Phil Bauhaus third in Nogaro

Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France saw Belgian fastman Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claim a second victory in two days in a crash-filled bunch sprint finale.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) finished a narrowly defeated second on the flat stage from Dax to Nogaro, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in third.

Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) was amongst the late fallers on the motor speedway circuit that hosted the finish.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) retained the overall lead for a fourth straight day.

After two bunch sprints, the race heads into the mountains on Wednesday, with a tough day starting in Pau and finishing in Laruns after the hors categorie Col de Soudet and category 1 Col de Marie-Blanque.

Results

