Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen wins two in a row in crash-marred stage 4

Image 1 of 18 Jasper Philipsen beats Caleb Ewan in stage 4 sprint at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock and Dylan Van Baarle on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe and Remi Cavagna on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall race leader Adam Yates on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen Team) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea Samsic) in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen Team) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea Samsic) in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen Team) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea Samsic) in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Didi Senft a cycling enthusiast better known as El Diablo The Devil cheers along the roadside on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Benot Cosnefroy and Anthony Delaplace on stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen beats Caleb Ewan to win the 4th stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen celebrates with Mathieu van der Poel after winning the 4th stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Jacopo Guarnieri injured after being involved in a crash during the stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Fabio Jakobsen crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during the stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Uno X Pro Cycling Teams Norwegian rider Soren Waerenskjold crashes in the final at stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Fabio Jakobsen and Jacopo Guarnieri crash in the final of stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France saw Belgian fastman Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claim a second victory in two days in a crash-filled bunch sprint finale.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) finished a narrowly defeated second on the flat stage from Dax to Nogaro, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in third.

Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) was amongst the late fallers on the motor speedway circuit that hosted the finish.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) retained the overall lead for a fourth straight day.

After two bunch sprints, the race heads into the mountains on Wednesday, with a tough day starting in Pau and finishing in Laruns after the hors categorie Col de Soudet and category 1 Col de Marie-Blanque.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling