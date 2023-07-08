Tour de France: Mads Pedersen beats Jasper Philipsen to win crash-marred stage 8

Image 1 of 18 Mads Pedersen holds off Jasper Philipsen to win stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Torstein Tren involved in a crash on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Declercq, Anthony Turgis and Anthony Delaplace in a breakaway on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Omar Fraile leads the field on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Declercq, Anthony Turgis and Anthony Delaplace in a breakaway on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing alongside the fields of sunflowers on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Mathieu Van Der Poel on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Declercq, Anthony Turgis and Anthony Delaplace in a breakaway on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish involved in a crash on stage 8 at the Tour de France and abandons the race (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ahead of stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen gave Lidl-Trek a dramatic sprint win on stage 8 of the Tour de France in a charged finish which saw him overpower Jasper Philipsen and Wout van Aert into the uphill finish in Limoges.

After a day hotly tipped to be too hilly for the sprinters and likely to be won by a puncheur, the peloton came into the final 5km with all the key sprint contenders in their lead-out formations.

Matteo Trentin and Christophe Laporte battled to deliver Wout van Aert to the front of the field, closely by Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philpsen, but it was Pedersen who found himself in the best position in the final kilometre.

Philipsen initially rode onto Mads Pedersen’s wheel but was unable to overpower the Dane in the final hundred metres and finished in second place. Behind him, Dylan Groenewegan saw his third place snatched up by a resurgent charge from Wout van Aert.

Of course, the main drama of the day was the abandonment of Mark Cavendish following a crash at 60km to go - which saw the departure of a major sprint contender in the race, and the sad end to a career for one of cycling’s greatest sprinters.

More to follow...

Results

Results