Tour de France: Mads Pedersen beats Jasper Philipsen to win crash-marred stage 8

By Peter Stuart
published

Wout van Aert third in Limoges as Mark Cavendish crashes out mid-race

Jump to:
Image 1 of 18
TOPSHOT Lidl Treks Danish rider Mads Pedersen celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win 8th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 201 km between Libourne and Limoges in central western France on July 8 2023 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images
Mads Pedersen holds off Jasper Philipsen to win stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen gave Lidl-Trek a dramatic sprint win on stage 8 of the Tour de France in a charged finish which saw him overpower Jasper Philipsen and Wout van Aert into the uphill finish in Limoges.

After a day hotly tipped to be too hilly for the sprinters and likely to be won by a puncheur, the peloton came into the final 5km with all the key sprint contenders in their lead-out formations.

Matteo Trentin and Christophe Laporte battled to deliver Wout van Aert to the front of the field, closely by Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philpsen, but it was Pedersen who found himself in the best position in the final kilometre.

Philipsen initially rode onto Mads Pedersen’s wheel but was unable to overpower the Dane in the final hundred metres and finished in second place. Behind him, Dylan Groenewegan saw his third place snatched up by a resurgent charge from Wout van Aert.

Of course, the main drama of the day was the abandonment of Mark Cavendish following a crash at 60km to go - which saw the departure of a major sprint contender in the race, and the sad end to a career for one of cycling’s greatest sprinters.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

Latest on Cyclingnews