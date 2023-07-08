Tour de France: Mads Pedersen beats Jasper Philipsen to win crash-marred stage 8
Wout van Aert third in Limoges as Mark Cavendish crashes out mid-race
Mads Pedersen gave Lidl-Trek a dramatic sprint win on stage 8 of the Tour de France in a charged finish which saw him overpower Jasper Philipsen and Wout van Aert into the uphill finish in Limoges.
After a day hotly tipped to be too hilly for the sprinters and likely to be won by a puncheur, the peloton came into the final 5km with all the key sprint contenders in their lead-out formations.
Matteo Trentin and Christophe Laporte battled to deliver Wout van Aert to the front of the field, closely by Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philpsen, but it was Pedersen who found himself in the best position in the final kilometre.
Philipsen initially rode onto Mads Pedersen’s wheel but was unable to overpower the Dane in the final hundred metres and finished in second place. Behind him, Dylan Groenewegan saw his third place snatched up by a resurgent charge from Wout van Aert.
Of course, the main drama of the day was the abandonment of Mark Cavendish following a crash at 60km to go - which saw the departure of a major sprint contender in the race, and the sad end to a career for one of cycling’s greatest sprinters.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
