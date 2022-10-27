Tour de France 2023 - Stage 18 preview

By Cyclingnews
Thursday, July 20, 2023: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 186km

CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the attack on the roads outside Bourg-en-Bresse at the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 18: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse

Date: July 20, 2023

Distance: 186km

Stage type: Hilly

For a fourth time Moûtiers provides a start gate for a stage, the first time in 1973 for a mountain finish. 

The scenery on stage 18 will be familiar to the peloton in the Isère Valley as the course rolls to Bourg-en-Bresse, a sixth-time host city. It should present an opportunity for the sprinters on the flat and straight final kilometre in the capital of the Ain department.

