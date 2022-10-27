Tour de France 2023 - Stage 18 preview
Thursday, July 20, 2023: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 186km
Stage 18: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse
Date: July 20, 2023
Distance: 186km
Stage type: Hilly
For a fourth time Moûtiers provides a start gate for a stage, the first time in 1973 for a mountain finish.
The scenery on stage 18 will be familiar to the peloton in the Isère Valley as the course rolls to Bourg-en-Bresse, a sixth-time host city. It should present an opportunity for the sprinters on the flat and straight final kilometre in the capital of the Ain department.
