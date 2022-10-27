Tour de France 2023 - Stage 18 preview

Image 1 of 2 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the attack on the roads outside Bourg-en-Bresse at the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Final week of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 18: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse

Date: July 20, 2023

Distance: 186km

Stage type: Hilly

For a fourth time Moûtiers provides a start gate for a stage, the first time in 1973 for a mountain finish.

The scenery on stage 18 will be familiar to the peloton in the Isère Valley as the course rolls to Bourg-en-Bresse, a sixth-time host city. It should present an opportunity for the sprinters on the flat and straight final kilometre in the capital of the Ain department.