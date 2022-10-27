Tour de France 2023 - Stage 14 preview
Saturday, July 15, 2023: Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km
Stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil
Date: July 15, 2023
Distance: 152km
Stage type: Mountain
Stage 14 brings another test in the Alps for the second week of the Tour de France. “It’s unlikely that the riders will enjoy the view of Lake Geneva at the start of the stage,” Race Director Christian Prudhomme said about the start in Annemasse with four categorised climbs and 4,200 metres of climbing on the agenda.
The first pair of ascents arrive in the opening 30km, with Col de Cou and Cold du Feu separated by less than 20km. Soon after, the 13.9km Col de la Ramaz brings an average of 7.1%, followed by the pass of Joux Plane, 11.6km at 8.5%. The final 12.5km lead to a downhill finish in Morzine.
