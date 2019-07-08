Image 1 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) solos to the stage 3 win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 45 Stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 45 Feed time during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 Stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 Geraint Thomas lost five seconds during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 Tim Wellens in polka dots after stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) solos to victory during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 Mike Teunissen in the Jumbo-Visma train at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Wout van Aert in white after stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 45 Peter Sagan in green at the Tour de France after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) celebrates his race lead at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in yellow after stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 45 Mike Teunissen lost his race lead during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Julain Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) solos to victory during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Julain Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) solos to victory during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Julain Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) solos to victory during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in the bunch during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 45 Alexey Lutsenko leads the Astana chase during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 45 Kapser Asgreen leads the chase for QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 45 Stage 3 at the Tour de France gets underway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 45 Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis Solutions Credit) leads the breakaway during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) solos to victory during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 45 Michael Matthews wins the sprint for second ahead of Jasper Stuyven during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) solos to the stage 3 win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) solos to the stage 3 win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) solos to the stage 3 win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 45 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Tim Wellens (Soudal Lotto) drives the break on stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Tim Wellens (Soudal Lotto) drives the break on stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 Daniel Oss (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Elia Viviani (QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 45 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stormed to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France in Epernay after a powerful solo attack that also netted him the maillot jaune as the race returned to France.

Alaphilippe attacked boldly but decisively with 15 kilometres remaining near the summit of the final climb of the Cote de Mutigny and never looked back. He built up a lead over the final rolling kilometres and held on to win, while Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) came over the line 26 seconds down with a group that contained most of the pre-race favourites.

Overnight leader Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) was unable to live with the pace on the final set of climbs and was finally dropped on the Cote de Mutigny, but the stage outcome was dominated by Alaphilippe, who stamped his authority over the peloton despite a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders coming into the stage.

Deceuninck-QuickStep had fired blanks in the opening two stages of the race, but stage 3 was perfectly suited to Alaphilippe and his aggressive style of riding. His eventual attack came from the front after his teammates softened up the peloton and dropped a number of the pure sprinters, and when the Frenchman eventually rode away from the front of the group he left everyone else standing. Even Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) a favourite for the overall classification, could not respond when the Frenchman skipped clear.

In a flash, Alaphilippe made contact with Tim Wellens – the last man standing from the early break – but the Belgian had no response when Alaphilippe kicked again at the summit of the final ascent. Over the final 15km, several teams, from Team Ineos to Jumbo-Visma tried to nullify Alaphilippe’s attack, and although they reduced the gap to around 30 seconds inside the final 4km, the Frenchman hung on to take the first yellow jersey of his blossoming career. He sprinted up the final unclassified climb to the finish before unleashing a wild celebration.

Alaphilippe now leads Wout van Aert and Steven Kruijswijk (both Jumbo-Visma) in the overall standings, with defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) in seventh overall. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Bernal finished well, however, to put a handful of seconds into Thomas and several other yellow jersey contenders.

Wellens leads the charge

After stage 2 and the team time trial, there was a sense of definition to the overall standings at this year’s Tour de France. For the most part, Sunday’s stage had only created minimal time gaps, but the differences created a sense of calm and stability for the first time in this year’s race.

Little wonder that it took just a few kilometers for the main break to form, with Jumbo-Visma controlling the outcome. They man-marked Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) for obvious reasons but were willing to allow his teammate Tim Wellens room to maneuver an advantage. He jumped clear with Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis), Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert), Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) and Tour debutant Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie).

Tony Martin, who looks revitalized in Jumbo Visma colours – dutifully positioned himself on the front of the peloton soon after, and the pattern for the next 150km was set. The break established a lead of over five minutes as the German powerhouse set about holding the leaders at bay.

The status quo remained until the final 60km when the tension in the bunch began to rise. The final hour of racing was peppered with narrow, twisty roads and short but testing climbs, with the fight for positioning near the front was of critical importance. Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) were all involved in minor falls, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both punctured.

Wellens attacked with 48km to go and immediately distanced his breakaway companions, and on the Côte de Nanteuil-la-Forêt and Côte d’Hautvillers he held his lead over the peloton at close to two minutes. The remnants of the break were about to be caught while Wellens was holding his own on the Côte de Champillon, but although he looked a class act, his chances of taking the stage looked slim at best. Behind him, Astana and Bora-Hansgrohe upped the pace, with several sprinters, including Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) unable to handle the pressure. Teunissen was already dangling off the back of the peloton at that point, but on the Mutigny he was distanced for good as the bunch slimmed down to less than 50 riders.

Read more

Alaphilippe powers clear

By then Astana had Wellens in their sights and it looked as though the GC candidates might be brought into play. However, Jakob Fuglsang and the impressive-looking Bernal saved their powder for another day. Alaphilippe had other ideas. While everyone else was on their limits, the Frenchman ghosted to the front before putting in a vicious attack. In seconds he was on Wellens’ wheel, with the Belgian pulling his foot from his pedal close to the summit of the climb. Whether Wellens had suffered a mechanical or was simply exhausted was immediately unclear but he could only watch on as Alaphilippe put in another brutal acceleration.

Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) briefly set up a four-rider counter-attack, but their efforts were shortlived as Alaphilippe continued to add to his advantage. With 8km to go the gap stood at 50 seconds, and despite the Frenchman suffering in the final stages of the race, he had enough in the tank to seal another memorable win for the ever-growing Alaphilippe scrapbook. Few would bet against the world’s number one rider adding to it again before the race reaches Paris.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:40:29 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:26 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:31 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 22 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 38 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 42 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 46 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 47 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 52 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:49 57 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:01 58 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:04 59 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 60 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 61 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:22 62 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:01:44 63 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:19 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:03:18 68 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:03:32 69 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:03:42 70 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:51 71 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 73 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 74 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 75 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 76 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 77 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:09 78 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:54 79 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 80 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 81 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:23 82 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:28 83 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 84 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:08:35 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 86 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 90 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:42 91 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:08:43 92 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:26 94 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 95 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 98 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 103 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:32 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 106 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 107 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 108 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 109 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:38 110 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:09:43 111 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:21 113 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:34 117 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:58 118 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 119 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 120 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 121 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 123 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 124 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 125 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 127 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 131 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 132 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 134 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 135 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 136 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 137 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 138 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 145 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 146 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 147 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 149 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 151 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 152 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 153 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 154 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 155 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 156 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 157 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 158 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 159 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 160 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 161 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 162 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 164 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 165 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 166 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 167 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 168 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 169 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 170 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 171 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 172 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 174 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 175 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 176 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:26

Sprint 1 - Dizy-Le-Gros km. 102 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 17 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 6 11 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 3 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Sprint 2 - Épernay km. 215 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 19 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 15 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 11 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte De Nanteuil-La-Forêt km. 173 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte D'Hautvillers km. 185.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte De Champillon km. 190 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Côte De Mutigny km. 199 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:40:55 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:53

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 14:02:55 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 Groupama-FDJ 4 Team Sunweb 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 8 EF Education First 9 Movistar Team 10 Dimension Data 0:00:38 11 Team Ineos 0:00:44 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:13 15 CCC Team 0:02:18 16 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:03:20 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:25 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:31 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:40 20 Lotto Soudal 0:16:59 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:04 22 Total Direct Energie 0:17:55

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9:32:19 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:45 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:51 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:53 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:56 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:01 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:11 29 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 32 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:18 34 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:19 36 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 39 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:29 41 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:30 42 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:31 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 47 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 52 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:48 53 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:02:00 54 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:02:02 55 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:02:07 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:16 57 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:18 58 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:19 59 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:23 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 61 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:27 62 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 63 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:33 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:44 65 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:02:45 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 67 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:04:07 68 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:11 69 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:04:13 71 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:21 72 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:38 73 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:03 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:05:04 75 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:14 76 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:15 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:41 78 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:43 79 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:48 80 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:07:57 81 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:01 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:03 83 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:05 85 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:09:10 86 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:13 87 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:39 88 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:46 89 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:48 90 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:55 91 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:03 92 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:16 93 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:17 94 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:19 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:20 96 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:10:22 97 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:23 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:10:25 99 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:30 100 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:32 101 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:36 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:42 103 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:55 104 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:02 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:08 107 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:11:11 108 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:18 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:23 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:27 111 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:31 112 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:13 113 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:43 114 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:52 115 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:14:12 116 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:18 117 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:14:20 119 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:22 120 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:14:23 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 122 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:28 123 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:33 124 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:14:46 126 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 127 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 128 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:51 129 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:55 131 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 132 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 133 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:11 134 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:15:14 136 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:16 137 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:28 138 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:34 139 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 140 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:15:40 141 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:15:41 142 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:15:43 143 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 144 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:51 145 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:15:52 146 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:15:53 147 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:15:59 148 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:06 149 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:10 150 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:11 151 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:16:16 152 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:24 153 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:26 154 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:31 155 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:32 156 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:16:36 157 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:37 158 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 159 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:38 160 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:53 161 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:55 162 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:57 163 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:02 164 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:07 165 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:13 166 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:18 167 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:38 168 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:14 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:15 170 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:18:31 171 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:39 172 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:52 173 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:59 174 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:19:09 175 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:21 176 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:41

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 40 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 38 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 21 10 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 17 15 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 11 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 10 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 20 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 21 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 23 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 8 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 27 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 5 29 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 30 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 33 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 37 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2 38 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 39 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 40 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1 42 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 43 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits -13

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9:32:39 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:20 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:37 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:13