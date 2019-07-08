Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins stage 3
Frenchman moves into maillot jaune with daring attack
Stage 3 : Binche - Epernay
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stormed to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France in Epernay after a powerful solo attack that also netted him the maillot jaune as the race returned to France.
Alaphilippe attacked boldly but decisively with 15 kilometres remaining near the summit of the final climb of the Cote de Mutigny and never looked back. He built up a lead over the final rolling kilometres and held on to win, while Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) came over the line 26 seconds down with a group that contained most of the pre-race favourites.
Overnight leader Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) was unable to live with the pace on the final set of climbs and was finally dropped on the Cote de Mutigny, but the stage outcome was dominated by Alaphilippe, who stamped his authority over the peloton despite a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders coming into the stage.
Deceuninck-QuickStep had fired blanks in the opening two stages of the race, but stage 3 was perfectly suited to Alaphilippe and his aggressive style of riding. His eventual attack came from the front after his teammates softened up the peloton and dropped a number of the pure sprinters, and when the Frenchman eventually rode away from the front of the group he left everyone else standing. Even Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) a favourite for the overall classification, could not respond when the Frenchman skipped clear.
In a flash, Alaphilippe made contact with Tim Wellens – the last man standing from the early break – but the Belgian had no response when Alaphilippe kicked again at the summit of the final ascent. Over the final 15km, several teams, from Team Ineos to Jumbo-Visma tried to nullify Alaphilippe’s attack, and although they reduced the gap to around 30 seconds inside the final 4km, the Frenchman hung on to take the first yellow jersey of his blossoming career. He sprinted up the final unclassified climb to the finish before unleashing a wild celebration.
Alaphilippe now leads Wout van Aert and Steven Kruijswijk (both Jumbo-Visma) in the overall standings, with defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) in seventh overall. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Bernal finished well, however, to put a handful of seconds into Thomas and several other yellow jersey contenders.
Wellens leads the charge
After stage 2 and the team time trial, there was a sense of definition to the overall standings at this year’s Tour de France. For the most part, Sunday’s stage had only created minimal time gaps, but the differences created a sense of calm and stability for the first time in this year’s race.
Little wonder that it took just a few kilometers for the main break to form, with Jumbo-Visma controlling the outcome. They man-marked Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) for obvious reasons but were willing to allow his teammate Tim Wellens room to maneuver an advantage. He jumped clear with Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis), Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert), Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) and Tour debutant Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie).
Tony Martin, who looks revitalized in Jumbo Visma colours – dutifully positioned himself on the front of the peloton soon after, and the pattern for the next 150km was set. The break established a lead of over five minutes as the German powerhouse set about holding the leaders at bay.
The status quo remained until the final 60km when the tension in the bunch began to rise. The final hour of racing was peppered with narrow, twisty roads and short but testing climbs, with the fight for positioning near the front was of critical importance. Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) were all involved in minor falls, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both punctured.
Wellens attacked with 48km to go and immediately distanced his breakaway companions, and on the Côte de Nanteuil-la-Forêt and Côte d’Hautvillers he held his lead over the peloton at close to two minutes. The remnants of the break were about to be caught while Wellens was holding his own on the Côte de Champillon, but although he looked a class act, his chances of taking the stage looked slim at best. Behind him, Astana and Bora-Hansgrohe upped the pace, with several sprinters, including Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) unable to handle the pressure. Teunissen was already dangling off the back of the peloton at that point, but on the Mutigny he was distanced for good as the bunch slimmed down to less than 50 riders.
Alaphilippe powers clear
By then Astana had Wellens in their sights and it looked as though the GC candidates might be brought into play. However, Jakob Fuglsang and the impressive-looking Bernal saved their powder for another day. Alaphilippe had other ideas. While everyone else was on their limits, the Frenchman ghosted to the front before putting in a vicious attack. In seconds he was on Wellens’ wheel, with the Belgian pulling his foot from his pedal close to the summit of the climb. Whether Wellens had suffered a mechanical or was simply exhausted was immediately unclear but he could only watch on as Alaphilippe put in another brutal acceleration.
Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) briefly set up a four-rider counter-attack, but their efforts were shortlived as Alaphilippe continued to add to his advantage. With 8km to go the gap stood at 50 seconds, and despite the Frenchman suffering in the final stages of the race, he had enough in the tank to seal another memorable win for the ever-growing Alaphilippe scrapbook. Few would bet against the world’s number one rider adding to it again before the race reaches Paris.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:40:29
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:31
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|22
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|46
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|47
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|48
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:45
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|57
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:01
|58
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|60
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|61
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:22
|62
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:01:44
|63
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:19
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:03:18
|68
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:03:32
|69
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:03:42
|70
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:51
|71
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|74
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|75
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|76
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:09
|78
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:54
|79
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|80
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|81
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:23
|82
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:28
|83
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:35
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:42
|91
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:08:43
|92
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:26
|94
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|95
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|98
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|103
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:32
|104
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|106
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|107
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|109
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:38
|110
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:09:43
|111
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:21
|113
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:34
|117
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:58
|118
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|120
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|121
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|123
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|124
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|127
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|131
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|132
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|134
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|135
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|136
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|137
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|138
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|145
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|147
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|149
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|152
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|153
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|155
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|156
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|157
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|158
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|160
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|161
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|162
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|164
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|165
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|166
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|167
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|169
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|170
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|171
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|172
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|174
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|175
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|176
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|11
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|19
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:40:55
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:01:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:02:55
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|8
|EF Education First
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:00:38
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:00:44
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|15
|CCC Team
|0:02:18
|16
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:25
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:31
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:40
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:59
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:17:04
|22
|Total Direct Energie
|0:17:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9:32:19
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:20
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:45
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:51
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:56
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:01
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:11
|29
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|34
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|36
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:29
|41
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|42
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:31
|46
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|47
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|52
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|53
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|54
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:02:02
|55
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:16
|57
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:18
|58
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|59
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:23
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|61
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:27
|62
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|63
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:33
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:44
|65
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:02:45
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|67
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:04:07
|68
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:11
|69
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:04:13
|71
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:21
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:38
|73
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:03
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:05:04
|75
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:14
|76
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:15
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|78
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:43
|79
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:48
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:07:57
|81
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:01
|82
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:03
|83
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|84
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:05
|85
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:10
|86
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:13
|87
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:39
|88
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:46
|89
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:48
|90
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:55
|91
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:03
|92
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:16
|93
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:17
|94
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:19
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:20
|96
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:10:22
|97
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:23
|98
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:10:25
|99
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:30
|100
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:32
|101
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:36
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:42
|103
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:55
|104
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:02
|105
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:08
|107
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:11:11
|108
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:18
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:23
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:27
|111
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:31
|112
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:13
|113
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:43
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:52
|115
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:14:12
|116
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:18
|117
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:14:20
|119
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:22
|120
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:14:23
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:28
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:33
|124
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:14:46
|126
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|127
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|128
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:51
|129
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:55
|131
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:11
|134
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:15:14
|136
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:16
|137
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:28
|138
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:34
|139
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|140
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:15:40
|141
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:15:41
|142
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:15:43
|143
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|144
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:51
|145
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:15:52
|146
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:15:53
|147
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:15:59
|148
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:06
|149
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:10
|150
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:11
|151
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:16
|152
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:16:24
|153
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:26
|154
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:31
|155
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:32
|156
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:16:36
|157
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:37
|158
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|159
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:38
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:53
|161
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|162
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:57
|163
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:02
|164
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:07
|165
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:13
|166
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:18
|167
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:38
|168
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:14
|169
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:15
|170
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:18:31
|171
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:39
|172
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:52
|173
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:18:59
|174
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:19:09
|175
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:21
|176
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|59
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|40
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|21
|10
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|20
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|15
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|20
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|21
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|8
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|26
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|27
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|5
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|30
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|32
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|33
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|37
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|39
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|40
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|42
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|43
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|-13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:32:39
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:20
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:37
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:07:04
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|3
|EF Education First
|0:01:57
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:02:04
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:44
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:37
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:04:14
|11
|CCC Team
|0:04:22
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:12
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:03
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:57
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:55
|18
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:24
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:55
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:28
|22
|Total Direct Energie
|0:24:43
