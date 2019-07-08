Trending

Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins stage 3

Frenchman moves into maillot jaune with daring attack

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stormed to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France in Epernay after a powerful solo attack that also netted him the maillot jaune as the race returned to France.

Alaphilippe attacked boldly but decisively with 15 kilometres remaining near the summit of the final climb of the Cote de Mutigny and never looked back. He built up a lead over the final rolling kilometres and held on to win, while Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) came over the line 26 seconds down with a group that contained most of the pre-race favourites.

Overnight leader Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) was unable to live with the pace on the final set of climbs and was finally dropped on the Cote de Mutigny, but the stage outcome was dominated by Alaphilippe, who stamped his authority over the peloton despite a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders coming into the stage.

Deceuninck-QuickStep had fired blanks in the opening two stages of the race, but stage 3 was perfectly suited to Alaphilippe and his aggressive style of riding. His eventual attack came from the front after his teammates softened up the peloton and dropped a number of the pure sprinters, and when the Frenchman eventually rode away from the front of the group he left everyone else standing. Even Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) a favourite for the overall classification, could not respond when the Frenchman skipped clear.

In a flash, Alaphilippe made contact with Tim Wellens – the last man standing from the early break – but the Belgian had no response when Alaphilippe kicked again at the summit of the final ascent. Over the final 15km, several teams, from Team Ineos to Jumbo-Visma tried to nullify Alaphilippe’s attack, and although they reduced the gap to around 30 seconds inside the final 4km, the Frenchman hung on to take the first yellow jersey of his blossoming career. He sprinted up the final unclassified climb to the finish before unleashing a wild celebration.

Alaphilippe now leads Wout van Aert and Steven Kruijswijk (both Jumbo-Visma) in the overall standings, with defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) in seventh overall. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Bernal finished well, however, to put a handful of seconds into Thomas and several other yellow jersey contenders.

Wellens leads the charge

After stage 2 and the team time trial, there was a sense of definition to the overall standings at this year’s Tour de France. For the most part, Sunday’s stage had only created minimal time gaps, but the differences created a sense of calm and stability for the first time in this year’s race.

Little wonder that it took just a few kilometers for the main break to form, with Jumbo-Visma controlling the outcome. They man-marked Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) for obvious reasons but were willing to allow his teammate Tim Wellens room to maneuver an advantage. He jumped clear with Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis), Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert), Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) and Tour debutant Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie).

Tony Martin, who looks revitalized in Jumbo Visma colours – dutifully positioned himself on the front of the peloton soon after, and the pattern for the next 150km was set. The break established a lead of over five minutes as the German powerhouse set about holding the leaders at bay.

The status quo remained until the final 60km when the tension in the bunch began to rise. The final hour of racing was peppered with narrow, twisty roads and short but testing climbs, with the fight for positioning near the front was of critical importance. Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) were all involved in minor falls, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both punctured. 

Wellens attacked with 48km to go and immediately distanced his breakaway companions, and on the Côte de Nanteuil-la-Forêt and Côte d’Hautvillers he held his lead over the peloton at close to two minutes. The remnants of the break were about to be caught while Wellens was holding his own on the Côte de Champillon, but although he looked a class act, his chances of taking the stage looked slim at best. Behind him, Astana and Bora-Hansgrohe upped the pace, with several sprinters, including Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) unable to handle the pressure. Teunissen was already dangling off the back of the peloton at that point, but on the Mutigny he was distanced for good as the bunch slimmed down to less than 50 riders.

Alaphilippe powers clear

By then Astana had Wellens in their sights and it looked as though the GC candidates might be brought into play. However, Jakob Fuglsang and the impressive-looking Bernal saved their powder for another day. Alaphilippe had other ideas. While everyone else was on their limits, the Frenchman ghosted to the front before putting in a vicious attack. In seconds he was on Wellens’ wheel, with the Belgian pulling his foot from his pedal close to the summit of the climb. Whether Wellens had suffered a mechanical or was simply exhausted was immediately unclear but he could only watch on as Alaphilippe put in another brutal acceleration.

Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) briefly set up a four-rider counter-attack, but their efforts were shortlived as Alaphilippe continued to add to his advantage. With 8km to go the gap stood at 50 seconds, and despite the Frenchman suffering in the final stages of the race, he had enough in the tank to seal another memorable win for the ever-growing Alaphilippe scrapbook. Few would bet against the world’s number one rider adding to it again before the race reaches Paris.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:40:29
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:26
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:31
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
30Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
31Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
36Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
38Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
40David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
42Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
43Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
46Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
47Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
52George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
55Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:49
57Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:01
58Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:04
59Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
60Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
61Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:22
62Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:01:44
63Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:19
66Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
67Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:03:18
68Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:03:32
69Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:03:42
70Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:51
71Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
72Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
73Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
74Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
75Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
76Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
77Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:09
78Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:54
79Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
80Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
81Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:23
82Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:28
83Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
84Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:08:35
85Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
86Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
90Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:08:42
91Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:08:43
92Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:26
94Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
95Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
96Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
98Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
99Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
101Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
103Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:32
104Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
106Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
107Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
108Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
109Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:38
110Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:09:43
111Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:21
113Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:11:34
117Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:58
118Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
119Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
120Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
121Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
122Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
123Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
124Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
125Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
126Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
127Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
128Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
131Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
132William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
133Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
134Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
135Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
136Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
137Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
138Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
139Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
140Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
141Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
142Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
143Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
145Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
146Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
147José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
148Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
149Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
150Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
151Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
152Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
153Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
154Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
155Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
156Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
157Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
158Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
159Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
160Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
161André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
162Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
164Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
165Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
166Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
167Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
168Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
169Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
170Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
171Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
172Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
174Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
175Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
176Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:26

Sprint 1 - Dizy-Le-Gros km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie20pts
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert17
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits15
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic13
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb7
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert6
11Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data3
14Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Sprint 2 - Épernay km. 215
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb25
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo22
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team19
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe17
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott15
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert11
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma9
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos5
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte De Nanteuil-La-Forêt km. 173
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte D'Hautvillers km. 185.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte De Champillon km. 190
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Côte De Mutigny km. 199
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4:40:55
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
5Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:01:53

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe14:02:55
2Trek-Segafredo
3Groupama-FDJ
4Team Sunweb
5Mitchelton-Scott
6Team Jumbo-Visma
7Astana Pro Team0:00:05
8EF Education First
9Movistar Team
10Dimension Data0:00:38
11Team Ineos0:00:44
12AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
13UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
14Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
15CCC Team0:02:18
16Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:03:20
17Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:25
18Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:31
19Katusha-Alpecin0:15:40
20Lotto Soudal0:16:59
21Team Arkea-Samsic0:17:04
22Total Direct Energie0:17:55

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep9:32:19
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:20
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:25
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:40
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:45
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:51
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:53
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:56
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:57
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:00
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:01
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
22Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:11
29Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:18
34Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:19
36Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
38Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
39Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
40Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:29
41Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:30
42Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
43Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
44Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:31
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
47Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:43
48Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
51Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
52Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:48
53Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:02:00
54Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:02:02
55Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:02:07
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:16
57Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:18
58Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
59Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:23
60Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
61Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:02:27
62Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
63Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:33
64Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:02:44
65Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:02:45
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
67Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:04:07
68Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:11
69Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
70Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:04:13
71Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:21
72Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:38
73Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:03
74Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:05:04
75Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:14
76Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:15
77Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:41
78Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:05:43
79Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:48
80Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:07:57
81Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:09:01
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:03
83Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:09:05
85Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:09:10
86Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:13
87Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:39
88Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:46
89Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:48
90Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:55
91Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:03
92Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:10:16
93Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:17
94Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:19
95Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:20
96Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:10:22
97Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:23
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:10:25
99Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:30
100Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:32
101Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:36
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:42
103Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:55
104Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:11:02
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
106Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:08
107Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:11:11
108Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:11:18
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:23
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:27
111Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:12:31
112Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:13
113Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:43
114Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:52
115Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:14:12
116Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:18
117Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
118Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:14:20
119José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:22
120Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:14:23
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:28
123Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:33
124Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
125Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:14:46
126Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
127Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
128Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:51
129Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:55
131Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
132Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
133Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:11
134Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:15:14
136Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:16
137Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:28
138Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:34
139Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
140Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:15:40
141Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:15:41
142Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:15:43
143Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
144Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:51
145Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:15:52
146Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:15:53
147Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:15:59
148Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:06
149Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:10
150Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:11
151Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:16:16
152Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:16:24
153Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:26
154Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:31
155Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:32
156Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:16:36
157William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:37
158Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
159Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:38
160André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:16:53
161Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:55
162Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:57
163Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:02
164Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:07
165Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:17:13
166Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:18
167Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:38
168Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:14
169Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:15
170Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:18:31
171Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:18:39
172Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:18:52
173Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:18:59
174Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:19:09
175Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:21
176Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:41

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe76pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb59
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida54
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma50
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team40
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott38
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data21
10Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie20
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal20
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert17
15Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits15
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic13
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert11
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert10
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
20Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
21Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma9
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
23Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team8
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
26Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
27Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos5
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First5
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
30Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
33Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
37Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2
38Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
39Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
40Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
41Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1
42Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
43Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits-13

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma9:32:39
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:20
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:37
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:23
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:13

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma29:07:04
2Team Sunweb0:01:44
3EF Education First0:01:57
4Team Ineos0:02:04
5Groupama-FDJ0:02:08
6Mitchelton-Scott0:02:44
7Astana Pro Team0:02:49
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
9Bahrain-Merida0:03:37
10Dimension Data0:04:14
11CCC Team0:04:22
12Movistar Team0:04:25
13UAE Team Emirates0:05:08
14Trek-Segafredo0:05:12
15AG2R La Mondiale0:06:03
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:57
17Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:55
18Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:11:12
19Katusha-Alpecin0:17:24
20Lotto Soudal0:20:55
21Team Arkea-Samsic0:24:28
22Total Direct Energie0:24:43

